The pilot of an ultralight aircraft was injured Saturday when his plane crashed at the Memorial Bridge in Janesville, according to police.
Janesville police and fire officials responded to the crash at about 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
The pilot, 48, was traveling from north to south and collided with the Memorial Bridge, 200 E. Memorial Drive.
He sustained non-life threatening, but critical injuries, and was taken to a local medical center. He was the only person injured.
The crash remains under investigation by the Janesville Police Department and the Milwaukee Flights Standards Division of the Federal Aviation Administration.
The plane was a single-occupant aircraft with a motor, single propeller and parachute.
The number of private-aircraft crashes has been in decline in the previous decade, according to the most recent annual report from the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association.
As of 2014, the most recent year complete data is available, there were 952 crashes of non-commercial fixed-wing planes either within, departing from or arriving in the United States. That was down from 1,331 in 2005.
About one in five of those crashes involved a fatality, killing a total of 300 people.
The 5.78 crashes per 100,000 flight hours was almost unchanged from the previous year’s record low, according to the report.