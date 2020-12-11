Pilot in fatal F-16 crash identified; Madison fighter jets grounded as Air Force launches investigation

The Wisconsin National Guard said Friday an Air Force captain from New Mexico was the pilot who died when his F-16 fighter jet crashed Tuesday during a training exercise over Michigan's Upper Peninsula.
Capt. Durwood "Hawk" Jones, age 37, died when the jet crashed in Michigan's Hiawatha National Forest, the Wisconsin National Guard said in a statement. Jones, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, joined the Air National Guard in 2011.
A decorated combat veteran, Jones graduated from F-16 basic qualification training in 2015 and served three deployments, including one to Afghanistan in 2019, according to the Guard.
Jones is survived by his wife and two children. The Guard said his family does not wish to speak to the media.
Madison’s Air National Guard unit has grounded pilots as the military investigates the crash. Wing commander Col. Bart Van Roo said Friday he and the base chaplain notified Jones' spouse on Thursday.
Van Roo said the tight-knit unit is also mourning the loss of one of its members.
“The loss of a member like this is a very difficult thing for such a committed group of professionals,” he said. “Our sadness over this loss will dissipate but the scar may never heal.”
The Air Force is investigating why the plane crashed during a scheduled training exercise within Michigan’s Hiawatha National Forest, but Van Roo said it could take a month to determine exactly what happened and more than a year to determine why.
A search effort involving the 115th Fighter Wing, local emergency responders, the U.S. Coast Guard and other government agencies began shortly after the crash in a remote area of the forest that Delta County Sheriff Ed Oswald said is “very remote with no cellphone service.”
Van Roo said the investigation will look at all aspects of the mission, including maintenance, aircraft integrity, pilot briefings and training.
The unit, which supports the Air Force’s national defense mission, will be grounded until leaders determine it is safe to fly again, Van Roo said. “Right now we’re deliberate about understanding when we’re going to fly next, but we have stood down for now.”
Citing the ongoing investigation Van Roo declined to comment on the condition of the unit's 33-year-old jets. In April, the Air Force named Truax as one of two bases to host fleets of new F-35 fighter planes to replace the F-16s starting in 2023.
Established in 1948, the 115th Fighter Wing began flying F-16 Falcons in 1992. The unit has about 1,200 members, including 500 full-time airmen, who serve dual federal and state missions.
Tuesday’s crash was the third of an F-16 from the 115th Fighter Wing in 25 years. There were no fatalities in the other two crashes. The unit has not lost a member in service since 2015, when 22-year-old Airman 1st Class Kelly Tomfohrde died after falling from a window during a deployment to Kadena, Japan.
Truax Field is named for Wisconsin native Lt. Thomas Truax who was killed in a training accident in November 1941.
