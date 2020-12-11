Pilot in fatal F-16 crash identified; Madison fighter jets grounded as Air Force launches investigation

The Wisconsin National Guard said Friday an Air Force captain from New Mexico was the pilot who died when his F-16 fighter jet crashed Tuesday during a training exercise over Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

Capt. Durwood "Hawk" Jones, age 37, died when the jet crashed in Michigan's Hiawatha National Forest, the Wisconsin National Guard said in a statement. Jones, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, joined the Air National Guard in 2011.

A decorated combat veteran, Jones graduated from F-16 basic qualification training in 2015 and served three deployments, including one to Afghanistan in 2019, according to the Guard.

Jones is survived by his wife and two children. The Guard said his family does not wish to speak to the media.

Madison’s Air National Guard unit has grounded pilots as the military investigates the crash. Wing commander Col. Bart Van Roo said Friday he and the base chaplain notified Jones' spouse on Thursday.

Van Roo said the tight-knit unit is also mourning the loss of one of its members.

“The loss of a member like this is a very difficult thing for such a committed group of professionals,” he said. “Our sadness over this loss will dissipate but the scar may never heal.”

