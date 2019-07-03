An inattentive driver caused a four-vehicle pileup on the eastbound Beltline Tuesday during rush hour, with one car overturning in the crash and three people sustaining minor injuries.
The crash was reported at about 5:50 p.m. near Rimrock Road, Town of Madison police said.
Heavy traffic was at a dead stop, with two of the vehicles involved in the crash already stopped and a third moving slowly ahead before stopping.
The police report said the driver of the fourth vehicle coming up from behind was distracted by talking to a rear seat passenger and not looking at the road ahead, the vehicle rear-ending the car ahead, that vehicle getting pushed into the next one and finally the first one.
The second vehicle in line hit the left rear corner of the first one, causing it to overturn onto the driver's side.
One person was taken to the hospital for treatment.
The driver causing the crash was ticketed for following too closely and inattentive driving.