Two men were injured early Saturday morning when their pickup truck broke through the ice on Fox Lake, the men escaping the truck through the rear window before it became fully submerged.
The crash happened at about 6:45 a.m., 300 to 400 feet out from Maple Point, the Dodge County Sheriff's Office said.
The preliminary investigation showed Kevin Kuhl, 45, Cambria was driving northwest on the lake from the boat launch at the Boat House Pub and Eatery on Chief Kuno Trail when the Dodge Ram pickup truck went through the ice.
Kuhl and passenger Jeffrey Munro, 44, Randolph, were able to get out of the pickup truck and walked back to the Boathouse, where they were treated by Fox Lake EMS for abrasions and exposure to sub-zero temperatures.