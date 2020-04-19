Picking up history at Burke Lutheran Church

“Size-wise we’re probably not gaining a whole lot of space but we’re making the space more efficient and with easier access,” said Mary TeWinkel, 65, who was baptized in the church. “It’s been a very positive thing. People are excited about keeping the sanctuary. It has a lot of memories.”

One of those memories being preserved is part of a massive maple tree planted in 1878 in the cemetery. About three years ago, the tree was toppled in a storm but a small sliver was used to make the mantel above the fireplace in the main conference room of the new office and fellowship hall building.

TeWinkel spent 30 years in Iowa, where she was a 4H youth program director, but returned to the Madison area after retiring. Her sister, Linda Hughes, is president of the church, but it was Bosben who suggested that the church be moved to a new spot on the property.

“Linda was the one who listened to me and kind of tried the idea out to everybody,” said Bosben, owner of a Madison property management company, who has moved buildings in the past. “I came up with it, but she ran with it.”

Hughes, 71, said the idea to move the building almost became a necessity after the initial plan to build a pricey new facility fell on flat ears. Although she admits she’ll be a bit nervous once the move begins.

“When you start out with a plan to build a new building and nobody donates any money, it’s a real sign,” Hughes said. “When we came up with the plan to move the building, everyone got excited. And they all donated. It was the right thing to do. We’re in too deep now not to let it happen.”

Barry Adams covers regional news for the Wisconsin State Journal. Send him ideas for On Wisconsin at 608-252-6148 or by email at badams@madison.com.

