PHOTOS: The 2021 season of Concerts on the Square has begun

The 2021 season of Concerts on the Square launched with an Independence Day celebration, performed by the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this season of the concert series will take place at Breese Stevens Field instead of the at the Wisconsin State Capitol. The five-concert series runs through August 4.

