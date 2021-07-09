 Skip to main content
PHOTOS: The 2021 season of Concerts on the Square has begun
PHOTOS: The 2021 season of Concerts on the Square has begun

Concerts on the Square 070821 25-07092021122838

Sheet music for the 1812 Overture sits on music stands as the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra performs at Breese Stevens Field.

 RUTHIE HAUGE

The 2021 season of Concerts on the Square launched with an Independence Day celebration, performed by the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this season of the concert series will take place at Breese Stevens Field instead of the at the Wisconsin State Capitol. The five-concert series runs through August 4.

Concerts on the Square 070821 02-07092021122333

Nora Stuckey, Caroline Burki and Sarah Stuckey do a Harry Potter word find as they await the start of the first show of the 2021 season of Concerts on the Square at Breese Stevens Field.
Concerts on the Square 070821 03-07092021122333

Concertgoers eat, drink and socialize as they await the start of the concert.
Concerts on the Square 070821 04-07092021122333

Vern Hartl holds his granddaughter, Scottie Pederson as they await the start of the concert.
Concerts on the Square 070821 05-07092021122333

Attendees of the first show in the Concerts on the Square series play a card game as they wait for the music to begin.
Concerts on the Square 070821 06-07092021122333

CEO of the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra Joe Loehnis welcomes attendees to the first show of the 2021 Concerts on the Square season at Breese Stevens Field.
Concerts on the Square 070821 07-07092021122333

Under the direction of Andrew Sewell, the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra performs “Summon the Heroes, an Independence Day Celebration”.
Concerts on the Square 070821 08-07092021122333

Andrew Sewell, Music Director of the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra, conducts the musicians as they perform an Independence Day themed concert at Breese Stevens Field.
Concerts on the Square 070821 09-07092021122333

The Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra performs near a soccer goal at the end of Breese Stevens Field. Event organizers opted to place musicians on the turf instead of an elevated stage to allow for social distancing.
Concerts on the Square 070821 10-07092021122333

Concertgoers sit in the blanket section of Breese Stevens Field as they listen to a performance by the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra.
Concerts on the Square 070821 11-07092021122333

The Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra performs “Summon the Heroes, an Independence Day Celebration”.
Concerts on the Square 070821 12-07092021122333

The Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra performs for guests of the first show in the 2021 season of Concerts on the Square. The show was postponed by one day due to rain.
Concerts on the Square 070821 13-07092021122333

Maisie Negrete (7) dances to the music of the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra.
Concerts on the Square 070821 14-07092021122333

Andrew Sewell, Music Director of the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra, acknowledges concertgoers in the bleachers between songs.
Concerts on the Square 070821 15-07092021122333

Guest soloist, Antonio Wu, a pianist and the winner of the 2020 Young Artist Concerto Competition, performs “Capriccio Brilliant” with the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra.
Concerts on the Square 070821 16-07092021122333

Concertgoers, seated at front-row tables, watch and listen to a performance by the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra.
Concerts on the Square 070821 17-07092021122333

Timothy Archbold plays the cello as the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra performs the 1812 Overture.
Concerts on the Square 070821 19-07092021122333

Ethan Schwenker holds his son Ben Schwenker (2) on his shoulders during the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra’s performance at Concerts on the Square.
Concerts on the Square 070821 20-07092021122333

Navy Veteran Tom France stands to be acknowledged for his service as the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra performs Arr. Lowden's Armed Forces Salute.
Concerts on the Square 070821 22-07092021122333

Ryan Robertson holds his new daughter, Elena Robertson (7 weeks old), at her first Concerts on the Square experience.
Concerts on the Square 070821 23-07092021122333

Andrew Sewell, Music Director of the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra, conducts the musicians as they perform the Star Spangled Banner.
Concerts on the Square 070821 24-07092021122838

The Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra performs “Summon the Heroes, an Independence Day Celebration”.

