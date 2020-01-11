Photos: Take a tour of Madison's Little Free Libraries
Photos: Take a tour of Madison's Little Free Libraries

Little Free Libraries -- those charming boxes of free books with a ubiquitous presence in Madison -- launched here in 2010 and are now found in all 50 states and more than 85 countries. By one estimate, Madison has more than 400 of the modest neighborhood boxes. Here's a sampling, looking at various parts of the city. See if your neighborhood is represented.

