PHOTOS: Summerfest returns

After canceling Summerfest 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic (the first time the festival has closed in its 53 years), the world’s largest music festival returned with massive headliners like Megan Thee Stallion, Weezer, Chance the Rapper and the Zac Brown Band. Summerfest’s 2021 season kicked off Wednesday night and runs through Saturday, as well as as Sept. 9-11 and Sept. 16-18. 

Tickets can be found online. A COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result are required for entry. Testing sites are also located on-site. 

Cap Times visual journalist Ruthie Hauge checked out the opening days of the popular summer gathering. 

Summerfest 090221 28-09022021213721

Marilyn Ernst, Callie Krueger, Abby Ernst and Patrick Ernst pose for a smart phone photo in front of a backdrop of giant musical instruments at Summerfest in Milwaukee on Thursday.
Summerfest 090221 01-09022021213023

Fans take their seats between sets of the Hella Mega Tour at American Family Insurance Amphitheater in Milwaukee on Wednesday, the first night of Summerfest 2021.
Summerfest 090221 19-09022021213023

The Imaginaries perform on the Johnson Controls World Stage at Summerfest in Milwaukee on Thursday.
Summerfest 090221 10-09022021213023

Green Day performs during their set of the Hella Mega Tour at American Family Insurance Amphitheater in Milwaukee on the first night of Summerfest 2021.
Summerfest 090221 07-09022021213023

Pete Wentz leaps with his bass guitar during Fall Out Boy’s set of the Hella Mega Tour at American Family Insurance Amphitheater in Milwaukee on the first night of Summerfest 2021.
Summerfest 090221 25-09022021213023

Families react to a magic trick during a show by Julie Sobanski: Princess of Magic at Northwestern Mutual Community Park, at Summerfest in Milwaukee.
Summerfest 090221 26-09022021213023

Early James performs on the Line Warehouse stage at Summerfest.
Summerfest 090221 20-09022021213023

Vendor Cody Clark gives Christopher Pavlin and Natalie Pike selling points as they try out a pair of Nature’s Loungers on the first day of Summerfest in Milwaukee on Thursday.
Summerfest 090221 11-09022021213023

Billie Joe Armstrong encourages the audience to sing along during Green Day’s set of the Hella Mega Tour at American Family Insurance Amphitheater in Milwaukee on the first night of Summerfest 2021.
Summerfest 090221 04-09022021213023

Brian Bell plays guitar during Weezer’s set of the Hella Mega Tour at American Family Insurance Amphitheater in Milwaukee on the first night of Summerfest 2021.
Summerfest 090221 15-09022021213023

Trish Cady helps Phillip Kirst with a rapid COVID-19 test outside of the Summerfest grounds on the first day of the festival in Milwaukee. Proof of COVID vaccination or a negative COVID test is required for admittance to Summerfest.
Summerfest 090221 14-09022021213023

John Butz shows his proof of COVID vaccination to Jasmine Hopson before entering the gates for the first day of Summerfest 2021 in Milwaukee.
Summerfest 090221 18-09022021213023

Shane Henry of the band The Imaginaries sings Tom Petty’s part in a cover of the song "Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” on the Johnson Controls World Stage at Summerfest.
Summerfest 090221 05-09022021213023

A child wears a face covering between sets while attending the Milwaukee show of the Hella Mega Tour at American Family Insurance Amphitheater in Milwaukee on the first night of Summerfest 2021.
Summerfest 090221 13-09022021213023

Jasmine Hopson checks for proof of COVID vaccination or negative COVID test as guests enter the gates for the first day of Summerfest 2021 in Milwaukee.
Summerfest 090221 08-09022021213023

Andy Hurley plays drums during Fall Out Boy’s set of the Hella Mega Tour at American Family Insurance Amphitheater in Milwaukee on the first night of Summerfest 2021.
Summerfest 090221 06-09022021213023

Fall Out Boy performs during their set of the Hella Mega Tour at American Family Insurance Amphitheater in Milwaukee on the first night of Summerfest 2021.
Summerfest 090221 02-09022021213023

Weezer performs during their set of the Hella Mega Tour.
Summerfest 090221 24-09022021213023

Julie Sobanski: Princess of Magic performs on the stage at Northwestern Mutual Community Park, on the first day of Summerfest.
Summerfest 090221 22-09022021213023

William Hurula dances to the music of SuperFly at the Miller Lite Oasis stage, on the first day of Summerfest in Milwaukee.
Summerfest 090221 16-09022021213023

A COVID-19 testing tent is set up outside of the Summerfest grounds in Milwaukee. Proof of COVID vaccination or a negative COVID test is required for admittance to Summerfest.
Summerfest 090221 12-09022021213023

Fans cheer as Green Day performs during their set of the Hella Mega Tour at American Family Insurance Amphitheater.
Summerfest 090221 09-09022021213023

Billie Joe Armstrong sings lead vocals during Green Day’s set of the Hella Mega Tour at American Family Insurance Amphitheater in Milwaukee on the first night of Summerfest 2021.
Summerfest 090221 17-09022021213023

Summerfest 2021 started off under blue skies and moderate temperatures in Milwaukee on Thursday.
Summerfest 090221 27-09022021213023

People line up for a chance to spin the the Klement’s prize wheel at Summerfest.
Summerfest 090221 21-09022021213023

Edie Grusczynski (2) and Grace Gruscynski (3) play xylophones in the Northwestern Mutual Community Park, on the first day of Summerfest in Milwaukee on Thursday.
Summerfest 090221 23-09022021213023

Brian Murphy, Pat Lipscob, Patty Lipscob and Terri McArthur take a selfie at the bar on the first day of Summerfest in Milwaukee.
Summerfest 090221 03-09022021213023

Rivers Cuomo plays guitar and sings lead vocals during Weezer’s set of the Hella Mega Tour at American Family Insurance Amphitheater in Milwaukee on the first night of Summerfest 2021.

