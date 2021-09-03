PHOTOS: Summerfest returns

After canceling Summerfest 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic (the first time the festival has closed in its 53 years),
t he world’s largest music festival returned with massive headliners like Megan Thee Stallion, Weezer, Chance the Rapper and the Zac Brown Band. Summerfest’s 2021 season kicked off Wednesday night and runs through Saturday, as well as as Sept. 9-11 and Sept. 16-18. Tickets can be found online . A COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result are required for entry. Testing sites are also located on-site.
Cap Times visual journalist Ruthie Hauge checked out the opening days of the popular summer gathering.
Marilyn Ernst, Callie Krueger, Abby Ernst and Patrick Ernst pose for a smart phone photo in front of a backdrop of giant musical instruments at Summerfest in Milwaukee on Thursday.
RUTHIE HAUGE
Fans take their seats between sets of the Hella Mega Tour at American Family Insurance Amphitheater in Milwaukee on Wednesday, the first night of Summerfest 2021.
RUTHIE HAUGE
The Imaginaries perform on the Johnson Controls World Stage at Summerfest in Milwaukee on Thursday.
RUTHIE HAUGE
Green Day performs during their set of the Hella Mega Tour at American Family Insurance Amphitheater in Milwaukee on the first night of Summerfest 2021.
RUTHIE HAUGE
Pete Wentz leaps with his bass guitar during Fall Out Boy’s set of the Hella Mega Tour at American Family Insurance Amphitheater in Milwaukee on the first night of Summerfest 2021.
RUTHIE HAUGE
Families react to a magic trick during a show by Julie Sobanski: Princess of Magic at Northwestern Mutual Community Park, at Summerfest in Milwaukee.
RUTHIE HAUGE
Early James performs on the Line Warehouse stage at Summerfest.
RUTHIE HAUGE
Vendor Cody Clark gives Christopher Pavlin and Natalie Pike selling points as they try out a pair of Nature’s Loungers on the first day of Summerfest in Milwaukee on Thursday.
RUTHIE HAUGE
Billie Joe Armstrong encourages the audience to sing along during Green Day’s set of the Hella Mega Tour at American Family Insurance Amphitheater in Milwaukee on the first night of Summerfest 2021.
RUTHIE HAUGE
Brian Bell plays guitar during Weezer’s set of the Hella Mega Tour at American Family Insurance Amphitheater in Milwaukee on the first night of Summerfest 2021.
RUTHIE HAUGE
Trish Cady helps Phillip Kirst with a rapid COVID-19 test outside of the Summerfest grounds on the first day of the festival in Milwaukee. Proof of COVID vaccination or a negative COVID test is required for admittance to Summerfest.
RUTHIE HAUGE
John Butz shows his proof of COVID vaccination to Jasmine Hopson before entering the gates for the first day of Summerfest 2021 in Milwaukee.
RUTHIE HAUGE
Shane Henry of the band The Imaginaries sings Tom Petty’s part in a cover of the song "Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” on the Johnson Controls World Stage at Summerfest.
RUTHIE HAUGE
A child wears a face covering between sets while attending the Milwaukee show of the Hella Mega Tour at American Family Insurance Amphitheater in Milwaukee on the first night of Summerfest 2021.
RUTHIE HAUGE
Jasmine Hopson checks for proof of COVID vaccination or negative COVID test as guests enter the gates for the first day of Summerfest 2021 in Milwaukee.
RUTHIE HAUGE
Andy Hurley plays drums during Fall Out Boy’s set of the Hella Mega Tour at American Family Insurance Amphitheater in Milwaukee on the first night of Summerfest 2021.
RUTHIE HAUGE
Fall Out Boy performs during their set of the Hella Mega Tour at American Family Insurance Amphitheater in Milwaukee on the first night of Summerfest 2021.
RUTHIE HAUGE
Weezer performs during their set of the Hella Mega Tour.
RUTHIE HAUGE
Julie Sobanski: Princess of Magic performs on the stage at Northwestern Mutual Community Park, on the first day of Summerfest.
RUTHIE HAUGE
William Hurula dances to the music of SuperFly at the Miller Lite Oasis stage, on the first day of Summerfest in Milwaukee.
RUTHIE HAUGE
A COVID-19 testing tent is set up outside of the Summerfest grounds in Milwaukee. Proof of COVID vaccination or a negative COVID test is required for admittance to Summerfest.
RUTHIE HAUGE
Fans cheer as Green Day performs during their set of the Hella Mega Tour at American Family Insurance Amphitheater.
RUTHIE HAUGE
Billie Joe Armstrong sings lead vocals during Green Day’s set of the Hella Mega Tour at American Family Insurance Amphitheater in Milwaukee on the first night of Summerfest 2021.
RUTHIE HAUGE
Summerfest 2021 started off under blue skies and moderate temperatures in Milwaukee on Thursday.
RUTHIE HAUGE
People line up for a chance to spin the the Klement’s prize wheel at Summerfest.
RUTHIE HAUGE
Edie Grusczynski (2) and Grace Gruscynski (3) play xylophones in the Northwestern Mutual Community Park, on the first day of Summerfest in Milwaukee on Thursday.
RUTHIE HAUGE
Brian Murphy, Pat Lipscob, Patty Lipscob and Terri McArthur take a selfie at the bar on the first day of Summerfest in Milwaukee.
RUTHIE HAUGE
Rivers Cuomo plays guitar and sings lead vocals during Weezer’s set of the Hella Mega Tour at American Family Insurance Amphitheater in Milwaukee on the first night of Summerfest 2021.
RUTHIE HAUGE
