Photos: See how the World's Largest Brat Fest grew over the years

Brat Fest got its start in 1983, when Tom and Margaret Metcalfe set up a small brat fry stand outside their grocery store at Hilldale Shopping Center. Starting with one Weber grill, it looked nothing like the huge festival held each Memorial Day weekend at Alliant Energy Center. Because of COVID-19, this year's festival has been canceled, replaced instead with a Virtual Brat Fest fundraiser. Still hungry for Brat Fest? Here's a look back at how the festival evolved over the years.
Starting a tradition, 1983
The early years, mid-1980s
Working on Labor Day, 1995
Growing crowd, late 1990s
Metcalfe men at Brat Fest, late 1990s
Sharing of tradition, 2002
Celebrity cashiers, 2002
Brat No. 1,000,000
Last time at Hilldale, 2004
Moves to Alliant Center, 2005
Quenching thirst, 2006
Chowing down, 2009
Making a kraut run, 2011
Grilling at Brat Fest, 2013
Puttng on a show, 2015
Tending the grill, 2015
Getting a grip, 2016
Working the Wowballs, 2017
Taking a big bite, 2017
Hot job, 2018
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.