Photos: See how the World's Largest Brat Fest grew over the years

Brat Fest got its start in 1983, when Tom and Margaret Metcalfe set up a small brat fry stand outside their grocery store at Hilldale Shopping Center. Starting with one Weber grill, it looked nothing like the huge festival held each Memorial Day weekend at Alliant Energy Center. Because of COVID-19, this year's festival has been canceled, replaced instead with a Virtual Brat Fest fundraiser. Still hungry for Brat Fest? Here's a look back at how the festival evolved over the years.