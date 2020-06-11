Photos: Relive draining of Lake Delton in epic 2008 floods
Photos: Relive draining of Lake Delton in epic 2008 floods

The historic flooding of June 2008, caused by persistent rainfall that slammed nearly half of Wisconsin's counties, was perhaps best known for an outcome that left many people high and dry near the Wisconsin Dells. Twelve years ago this week, on June 9, 2008, saturated soil beneath a 500-foot section of Highway A slid away, causing the 267-acre Lake Delton to drain into the Wisconsin River, taking several homes along with it. Here's a look back at that disaster and its aftermath.

