Photos: Relive draining of Lake Delton in epic 2008 floods

The historic flooding of June 2008, caused by persistent rainfall that slammed nearly half of Wisconsin's counties, was perhaps best known for an outcome that left many people high and dry near the Wisconsin Dells. Twelve years ago this week, on June 9, 2008, saturated soil beneath a 500-foot section of Highway A slid away, causing the 267-acre Lake Delton to drain into the Wisconsin River, taking several homes along with it. Here's a look back at that disaster and its aftermath.
Lake Delton breach, 2008
Draining Lake Delton, 2008
Tommy Bartlett site, 2008
Washed-out Highway A, 2008
Damage from new channel, 2008
High and dry, 2008
Collapsed road, 2008
Stranded boat, 2008
No lake view, 2008
No water skiing, 2008
Seeing the bottom, 2008
Searching for treasure, 2008
Lake still dry, 2008
Business dries up, 2008
Aftermath of flood
Towing boats, 2008
No more lake, 2008
Drained Lake Delton aerial, 2008
