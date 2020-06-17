Photos: Recalling Wisconsin's historic flooding of 2008

In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

In June 2008, heavy rains in Wisconsin swelled rivers and streams beyond their banks, flooded homes and businesses, and turned farmland into marshland. The flooding altered the landscape of 31 of Wisconsin's 72 counties and caused an estimated $763 million in damage. The historic flooding was perhaps best known for the draining of Lake Delton. Here's a look back at that coverage.