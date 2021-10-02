 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PHOTOS: Peek inside the State Street pop-up shops
top story
BUSINESS

PHOTOS: Peek inside the State Street pop-up shops

Visitors to State Street will soon find 11 new shops to explore, all squeezed into just two storefronts. The Madison Pop-Up Shop Program, a city of Madison initiative designed to give business owners from marginalized groups a chance to sell their wares in a top retail zone, has opened Culture Collectives at 440 and 444 State St. The previously vacant shops now host vendors selling products ranging from bath salts and West African dresses to knit shorts and homemade soap. 

The space, which made its debut on Sept. 25, is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Each vendor sets their own hours, but vendors can sell each others wares if they're out. New vendors have been setting up throughout the first week, and more vendors are coming soon. 

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics