PHOTOS: Peek inside the State Street pop-up shops

Isatou Sanneh, owner of March-Isa Co., is one of the 11 entrepreneurs selected for the first round of the Madison Pop-Up Shop Program. She sells imported clothing, jewelry and home good from West Africa.
Elizabeth Vang, owner of Ardorposh, is one of the first tenants at Culture Collectives, a new pop-up shop organized by the city of Madison and community partners. Vang's boutique sells clothing for women looking for trendy but modest styles.
Ruth Collins started Restoration Soap & Bodycare four years ago out of her Sun Prairie home. As one of the first tenants in the city-run pop-up shop, she's eager to have a brick-and-mortar location and meet customers face to face, after years of selling online.
Sarah Denise (left), owner of Oceans Laugh, talks about her flower bath kits with customers Alexa Hanson (center) and Isaac Westberg.
The Culture Collectives, a new set of pop-up shops, opened at 440 and 444 State St. on Saturday, Sept. 25. The shops are part of the Madison Pop-Up Shop Program, a city initiative to use vacant storefronts to provide retail space for entrepreneurs from marginalized groups.
Visitors to State Street will soon find 11 new shops to explore, all squeezed into just two storefronts. The Madison Pop-Up Shop Program, a city of Madison initiative designed to give business owners from marginalized groups a chance to sell their wares in a top retail zone, has opened Culture Collectives at 440 and 444 State St. The previously vacant shops now host vendors selling products ranging from bath salts and West African dresses to knit shorts and homemade soap.
The space, which made its debut on Sept. 25, is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Each vendor sets their own hours, but vendors can sell each others wares if they're out. New vendors have been setting up throughout the first week, and more vendors are coming soon.
