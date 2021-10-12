Local nonprofit group Mundo Esperanza hosted a traditional Peruvian culinary event, Pachamanca: An Andean celebration of harvest, at Marlborough Park in Madison on Sunday. Panchamanca means earth oven in Quechua, the language of the Incas.
The event was made possible with cooperation from the city of Madison Parks Division and sponsorship from the Wisconsin Latino Chamber of Commerce, the Great Dane Pub & Brewing Company, Alsum Farms and Produce, Mierigi Mezi Tree Farm and Symbology Media Productions.
