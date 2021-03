As many students transition back to in-person schooling for the first time since March 2020, Cap Times visual Journalist Ruthie Hauge invites you to take a look back at the last 12 months of virtual school.

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.