When the lakes freeze over, Madison gains just under 24 square miles of outdoor recreation space. In a city that is often named one of the fittest cities in America, the increased sporting area is celebrated. On any given winter day, one can witness snowkiting, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, ice fishing, fat biking, skate skiing, ice skating, ice boating or hockey. Campfires are even commonplace on the ice.

Cap Times Visual Journalist Ruthie Hauge hit the ice to meet and photograph some of the people who consider the ice their playground.

