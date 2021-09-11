Madison’s police and fire departments held a flag-raising ceremony on Saturday, commemorating the 20th anniversary of 9/11. The ceremony preceded a blood drive hosted with the American Red Cross.
“We, as an organization, wanted to remember our colleagues who perished that day,” said Capt. Jennifer Roman, referencing the 343 firefighters who died in the attacks. “I think that we're highly sensitive to it because all of us understand the risks of our job, but when something so horrible happens, it puts our own mortality right in front of us.”
