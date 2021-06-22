PHOTOS: Madison is alive with the sounds of music

Musicians across Madison filled the city with sound on Monday, June 21. Make Music Madison returned after more than a year of cancellations and social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The annual event featured over 300 performances, which took place in backyards, coffee shops, VFW posts, garages and sidewalks across the city.

