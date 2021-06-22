 Skip to main content
PHOTOS: Madison is alive with the sounds of music

Musicians across Madison filled the city with sound on Monday, June 21. Make Music Madison returned after more than a year of cancellations and social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The annual event featured over 300 performances, which took place in backyards, coffee shops, VFW posts, garages and sidewalks across the city.

Make Music Madison 062121 01-06212021235424

Dave Geiger, Kirk Elliott and Stan Pronold of the band Gold Rust perform a show in a garage on Olin Avenue as part of the Make Music Madison festival on Monday.
Make Music Madison 062121 02-06212021235424

Charlie the dog makes the rounds and greets guests between musical performances in his backyard on Dawes Street.
Make Music Madison 062121 03-06212021234317

Eleanor Mayerfeld and her dad, Michael Mayerfeld Bell, perform a show at Lisa Link Peace Park.
Make Music Madison 062121 04-06212021235424

Stan Pronold of the band Gold Rust plays the bass during a show in a garage on Olin Avenue.
Make Music Madison 062121 07-06212021234317

People relax on the lawn of Lisa Link Peace Park during a performance by Eleanor Mayerfeld and Michael Mayerfeld Bell.
Make Music Madison 062121 08-06212021235424

Charlie the dog acts as the door “man” as members of the band Pearl Handle arrive to perform a show in a backyard on Dawes Street.
Make Music Madison 062121 09-06212021235424

Guests of all ages sit on the lawn of Unity of Madison Church to listen to a harp performance by Matt DeBlass.
Make Music Madison 062121 10-06212021235424

Patrick Soukup takes pictures on an iPad of the band Essensual BeatZ, which performed a show in his next-door neighbors’ backyard on Dawes Street.
Make Music Madison 062121 11-06212021234317

Make Music Madison 062121 05-06212021235424

An audience gathers in the driveway and lawn of a home on Olin Avenue in Madison for a performance by the band Gold Rust.
Make Music Madison 062121 12-06212021235424

The band Gold Rust performs a show in a garage on Olin Avenue.
Make Music Madison 062121 13-06212021235424

Stan Pronold, Kirk Elliott and Dave Geiger of the band Gold Rust perform a show in Elliott's garage on Olin Avenue.
Make Music Madison 062121 14-06212021235424

Casper Siranni, 5, eats dinner while his brother, Rudy Siranni (who claims he is age two and five quarters), relocates himself to get a better view of harpist Matt DeBlass. DeBlass performed on the lawn of Unity of Madison Church for the Make Music Madison festival.
Make Music Madison 062121 15-06212021235424

Kirk Elliott, Dave Geiger and Stan Pronold of the band Gold Rust perform a show in Elliott's garage on Olin Avenue.
Make Music Madison 062121 16-06212021235424

Kirk Elliott and Dave Geiger of the band Gold Rust perform a show in Elliott's garage on Olin Avenue.
Make Music Madison 062121 17-06212021235424

Mark Elson and Virginia Rose of the band Essensual BeatZ perform a show in a backyard on Dawes Street.
Make Music Madison 062121 18-06212021235424

A setlist is tucked into the drum of Kirk Elliott, of the band Gold Rust, as they perform a show.
Make Music Madison 062121 19-06212021235424

Members of the band Pearl Handle arrive to perform a show in a backyard on Dawes Street as part of the Make Music Madison festival on Monday.
Make Music Madison 062121 20-06212021235424

Matt DeBlass plays his harp for people outside of Unity of Madison Church in Madison.
Make Music Madison 062121 21-06212021235424

Neighbors watch a performance by Brian Daly over a fence in their backyard on Dawes Street.

