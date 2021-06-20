PHOTOS: Madison celebrates Juneteenth

Kujichagulia Madison Center for Self-Determination hosted a Juneteenth celebration Saturday at Madison's Penn Park. The event included live music, education stations, food, games, a COVID-19 vaccination tent and voter registration.
Juneteenth, a holiday celebrating the end of slavery in the United States, officially became a federal holiday last week.
