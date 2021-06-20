 Skip to main content
PHOTOS: Madison celebrates Juneteenth
PHOTOS: Madison celebrates Juneteenth
PHOTOS: Madison celebrates Juneteenth

Juneteenth 061921 10-06192021230646

A choir from Chicago performs during the Juneteenth celebration, hosted by Kujichagulia Madison Center for Self-Determination, at Penn Park in Madison, on Saturday, Jun. 19, 2021.

 RUTHIE HAUGE
Juneteenth 061921 05-06192021225914

People line up at the Sista’s Chicken & Fish food cart during the Juneteenth celebration at Penn Park in Madison.

Kujichagulia Madison Center for Self-Determination hosted a Juneteenth celebration Saturday at Madison's Penn Park. The event included live music, education stations, food, games, a COVID-19 vaccination tent and voter registration. 

Juneteenth, a holiday celebrating the end of slavery in the United States, officially became a federal holiday last week.

Juneteenth 061921 01-06192021225914

Children run after the inflatable globe as in bounces between them.
Juneteenth 061921 03-06192021225914

Buddy the puppy makes friends with children in the pavilion at Penn Park in Madison.
Juneteenth 061921 06-06192021225914

Live music, food, education stations and games entertain attendees of the south side Madison Juneteenth celebration.
Juneteenth 061921 08-06192021230646

Jeanette Foster is overcome with emotion after receiving her first COVID-19 vaccine dose in a UW Health tent during the Juneteenth celebration at Penn Park.
Juneteenth 061921 12-06192021230646

Taleena Warren and Dora Monroe raise their hands in praise as a choir from the Northside Christian Assembly sing gospel songs during the Juneteenth celebration at Penn Park.
Juneteenth 061921 16-06192021230646

Mark Russell (3) investigates a circuit board at the Wisconsin Science Museum booth.
Juneteenth 061921 11-06192021230646

Origin Prewitt takes a picture of Keena Atkinson and Stephanie Prewitt under an arch of balloons. Stephanie Prewitt wore a shirt seen on many people at the event, which reads, "Juneteenth, free-ish since 1865".
Juneteenth 061921 09-06192021230646

A choir from Chicago performs during the Juneteenth celebration, hosted by Kujichagulia Madison Center for Self-Determination.
Juneteenth 061921 04-06192021225914

Buddy the puppy attracts attention at the Juneteenth celebration in Penn Park.
Juneteenth 061921 15-06192021230646

A choir from the Northside Christian Assembly performs gospel songs during the Juneteenth celebration at Penn Park.
Juneteenth 061921 18-06192021230646

Strat Vandlik and Trang Tran help children with science experiments at the Tiny Earth booth.
Juneteenth 061921 19-06192021230646

Attendees of the Juneteenth celebration at Penn Park could register to vote at one of the event tents.
Juneteenth 061921 14-06192021230646

Tonda Clarke raises her hands in praise as a choir from the Northside Christian Assembly perform gospel songs during the Juneteenth celebration at Penn Park.
Juneteenth 061921 17-06192021230646

Dre Alexander helps his son, Julian Alexander (3), try a science experiment at the Wisconsin Science Museum booth.

