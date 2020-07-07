You are the owner of this article.
Photos: Look back at Concerts on the Square over the years
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers pushed back the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra's popular Concerts on the Square series and replaced two of them with drive-in concerts at the Madison Mallards' Duck Pond. If you're missing the usual summer series, which started in 1983, here's a look back at scenes from the event over the years.

