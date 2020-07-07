Photos: Look back at Concerts on the Square over the years

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers pushed back the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra's popular Concerts on the Square series and replaced two of them with drive-in concerts at the Madison Mallards' Duck Pond. If you're missing the usual summer series, which started in 1983, here's a look back at scenes from the event over the years.
Concerts on the Square 1984
Concerts on The Square 1985
Concerts on the Square 1986
Concerts On The Square 1987
Concerts on the Square 1988
Concerts on the Square 1990
Concerts on the Square 1992
Concerts on the Square 1998
Concerts on the Square 2000
Concerts on the Square 2001
Concerts on the Square 2002
Concerts on the Square 2004
Concerts on the Square 2006
Concerts on the Square 2006
Concerts on the Square 2008
Concerts on the Square 2011
Concerts on the Square 2013
Concerts on the Square 2014
Concerts on the Square 2015
Concerts on the Square 2016
Concerts on the Square 2017
Concerts on the Square 2018
Concerts on the Square 2019
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.