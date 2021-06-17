PHOTOS: LGBTQIA advocates rally against bills barring transgender girls in girls' sports

A group of advocates for transgender youth rallied outside the Capitol building Wednesday to express opposition to a pair of bills the state Assembly approved hours later. The bills ban transgender athletes from competing with the gender they identify with in K-12 and college sports. Both bills passed on party-line votes with all Republicans voting in support. They now head to the state Senate, and if approved there, will likely receive a veto from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.
