 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PHOTOS: In Your Business at malyMADE
top story

PHOTOS: In Your Business at malyMADE

Madison macramé artist Maly Vang took up the craft in 2017 as a way to get creative and relieve stress after clocking out from her desk job. But when she began to incorporate Hmong symbols into her designs, she found a new way to connect with her culture —and an untapped market for macramé. Today, she sells her wall hangings, earrings and keychains through her online store, malyMADE, shipping to buyers across the country, many of them fellow Hmong Americans. She limits the number of orders she'll take each month, and designs often sell out within hours. Now, she's preparing to leave her day job to focus on the business full time. 

“I’m constantly trying to figure out what's next, what more can I offer and what more can I do to tell the story of me being a Hmong American macramé artist,” Vang said.

IYB Maly Made 091321 04-09192021143919

Maly Vang, owner of malyMADE, gets orders from across the country for her macramé designs inspired by a traditional Hmong necklace called a xauv. Here, Vang's xauv-inspired designs (left three), built around two hoops, are displayed in her home studio.
IYB Maly Made 091321 02-09192021143919

Maly Vang, owner of malyMADE, wraps rope around a hoop as she creates a new piece in her apartment in Madison.
IYB Maly Made 091321 06-09192021143919

Maly Vang of MalyMADE measures cord as she creates a new piece in her apartment in Madison.
IYB Maly Made 091321 07-09192021143919

Maly Vang of malMADE creates a new piece in her apartment in Madison, Monday.
IYB Maly Made 091321 10-09192021143919

Maly Vang of malyMADE watches "Grey’s Anatomy" on her iPad as she wraps a hoop with rope for a new macramé piece in her Madison apartment.
IYB Maly Made 091321 09-09192021143919

Maly Vang, owner of malyMADE, starts a new piece in her apartment. She works from dowels, driftwood or metal hoops, which she hangs from a rolling wardrobe rack.
IYB Maly Made 091321 08-09192021143919

Maly Vang, owner of malyMADE, tries not to plan her pieces before she starts. “The ideas come to me as I’m holding the cords,” she says. 
IYB Maly Made 091321 03-09192021143919

Spools of colored cord are lined up on a shelf in the home studio of Maly Vang, owner of malyMADE.
IYB Maly Made 091321 01-09192021143919

Maly Vang took up macramé as a hobby in 2017. Today, she's preparing to leave her day job and devote herself to her business, malyMADE, full time. 
IYB Maly Made 091321 05-09192021143919

Macramé inspired by a Hmong necklace called a xauv is displayed in the home studio of Maly Vang, owner of malyMADE.

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics