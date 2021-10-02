PHOTOS: In Your Business at malyMADE

Madison macramé artist Maly Vang took up the craft in 2017 as a way to get creative and relieve stress after clocking out from her desk job. But when she began to incorporate Hmong symbols into her designs, she found a new way to connect with her culture —and an untapped market for macramé. Today, she sells her wall hangings, earrings and keychains through her online store, malyMADE, shipping to buyers across the country, many of them fellow Hmong Americans. She limits the number of orders she'll take each month, and designs often sell out within hours. Now, she's preparing to leave her day job to focus on the business full time.
“I’m constantly trying to figure out what's next, what more can I offer and what more can I do to tell the story of me being a Hmong American macramé artist,” Vang said.
