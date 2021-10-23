Madison startup Immuto Scientific uses a patented plasma technology to speed up the process by which drug makers identify promising new treatments. Drug makers send researchers tiny vials of antibodies that could one day form the basis of new drugs. The researchers analyze the proteins and report back so that customers can tweak the antibodies accordingly.
By cutting the analysis time from up to a year to just two to three weeks, the company estimates it could help the pharmaceutical industry capture $300 million in revenue otherwise lost to the usual lengthy process.
Now, after pulling in $2.3 million in seed funding, the company is moving from Forward BIOLABS, a co-working laboratory space in University Research Park, where it’s rented a cubicle and a single lab bench since 2019. Its new home, 2401 American Lane, near the airport, will offer 2,000 square feet, with the opportunity to lease another 2,000 if the company grows further.
