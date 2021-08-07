PHOTOS: In Your Business at Henna Blossom

During the school year, Amruta Kulkarni is a substitute teacher for the Middleton Cross Plains Area School District. During the summer, she's the professional henna artist behind Henna Blossom, performing the ancient body art for clients in her home and at weddings, baby showers, corporate and charitable events.

She gets traditional requests, traveling all over southern Wisconsin to do henna at sangeet nights, a hallmark of Indian wedding celebrations. But she also prides herself on bringing her art to those who might not be familiar with henna, and she gladly tries her hand at the nontraditional designs her clients request. During the pandemic, she's been taking home appointments on her roomy screen porch.

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.