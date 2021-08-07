 Skip to main content
PHOTOS: In Your Business at Henna Blossom
top story

During the school year, Amruta Kulkarni is a substitute teacher for the Middleton Cross Plains Area School District. During the summer, she's the professional henna artist behind Henna Blossom, performing the ancient body art for clients in her home and at weddings, baby showers, corporate and charitable events.

She gets traditional requests, traveling all over southern Wisconsin to do henna at sangeet nights, a hallmark of Indian wedding celebrations. But she also prides herself on bringing her art to those who might not be familiar with henna, and she gladly tries her hand at the nontraditional designs her clients request. During the pandemic, she's been taking home appointments on her roomy screen porch.

IYB Henna Blossom 080321 01-08032021222608

Yesenia Lama shows Amruta Kulkarni, owner of Henna Blossom, the image of Pachamama, an “Earth Mother” goddess of Inca mythology that she would like for a temporary henna tattoo.
IYB Henna Blossom 080321 02-08032021222608

Amruta Kulkarni, owner of Henna Blossom, applies a temporary henna tattoo to the hand of Yesenia Lama at Kulkarni’s home in Madison.
IYB Henna Blossom 080321 03-08032021222608

Amruta Kulkarni, owner of Henna Blossom, applies a temporary henna tattoo to the hands of Yesenia Lama at Kulkarni’s home in Madison. 
IYB Henna Blossom 080321 04-08032021222608

Amruta Kulkarni, of Henna Blossom, references an image on a smartphone as she freehand draws a henna image of Pachamama on the hand of Yesenia Lama.
IYB Henna Blossom 080321 06-08032021222608

Amruta Kulkarni, owner of Henna Blossom, freehand draws a henna image of Pachamama on the hand of Yesenia Lama.
IYB Henna Blossom 080321 05-08032021222608

Amruta Kulkarni, owner of Henna Blossom, does all her henna designs freehand and doesn't erase lines unless a client asks her to.
IYB Henna Blossom 080321 08-08032021222608

Yesenia Lama allows a henna tattoo of Inca goddess Pachamama to dry on her left hand as Amruta Kulkarni, owner of Henna Blossom, applies a henna tattoo to her right hand. 
IYB Henna Blossom 080321 13-08032021222608

Boxes of henna ink and glitter sit on the table where Amruta Kulkarni, owner of Henna Blossom, applies henna tattoos at her home in Madison. Kulkarni’s daughter, who is now 12, came up with the idea to add glitter to henna so that she'd enjoy leaving the paste to dry on her skin for hours.
IYB Henna Blossom 080321 09-08032021222608

Yesenia Lama looks at the finished henna tattoos drawn by Amruta Kulkarni, owner of Henna Blossom.
IYB Henna Blossom 080321 10-08032021222608

Amruta Kulkarni, owner of Henna Blossom, photographs her finished work on the hand of Yesenia Lama.
IYB Henna Blossom 080321 11-08032021222608

Yesenia Lama looks at the finished henna tattoos she received from Amruta Kulkarni, owner of Henna Blossom. Her right hand features the Inca goddess Pachamama, while her right hand features an Indian style design created by Kulkarni.
IYB Henna Blossom 080321 12-08032021222608

Amruta Kulkarni, owner of Henna Blossom, applies a temporary henna tattoo to the bicep of Steve Morrison.
IYB Henna Blossom 080321 07-08032021222608

Steve Morrison watches as his wife Yesenia Lama receives a henna tattoo from Amruta Kulkarni of Henna Blossom.

