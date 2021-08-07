PHOTOS: In Your Business at Henna Blossom

During the school year, Amruta Kulkarni is a substitute teacher for the Middleton Cross Plains Area School District. During the summer, she's the professional henna artist behind Henna Blossom, performing the ancient body art for clients in her home and at weddings, baby showers, corporate and charitable events.
She gets traditional requests, traveling all over southern Wisconsin to do henna at sangeet nights, a hallmark of Indian wedding celebrations. But she also prides herself on bringing her art to those who might not be familiar with henna, and she gladly tries her hand at the nontraditional designs her clients request. During the pandemic, she's been taking home appointments on her roomy screen porch.
Boxes of henna ink and glitter sit on the table where Amruta Kulkarni, owner of Henna Blossom, applies henna tattoos at her home in Madison. Kulkarni’s daughter, who is now 12, came up with the idea to add glitter to henna so that she'd enjoy leaving the paste to dry on her skin for hours.
Yesenia Lama looks at the finished henna tattoos she received from Amruta Kulkarni, owner of Henna Blossom. Her right hand features the Inca goddess Pachamama, while her right hand features an Indian style design created by Kulkarni.