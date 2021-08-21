PHOTOS: In Your Business at Fiddlesticks Knits

Fiddlesticks Knits is a yarn shop located at 1976 Atwood Ave. in Madison, between Green Owl Café and Alchemy.
Fiddlesticks Knits, a new knitting and yarn shop at 1976 Atwood Ave. in Madison, had its grand opening on Aug. 14.
Lady Purl yarn, dyed in Milwaukee in colors inspired by pop culture staples, is among the yarn offerings at Fiddlesticks Knits, a new shop located at 1976 Atwood Ave. in Madison.
Fiddlesticks Knits owner Erica Hainz crowdfunded for a $5,000 Kiva loan to buy a selection of artisan yarns to supplement the shop's offerings.
Milwaukee company Lady Purl makes multicolor yarns inspired by pop culture, including palettes that pay homage to characters from TV shows from "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" or "Adventure Time."
Erica Hainz furnished Fiddlesticks Knits with secondhand armchairs and couches so that customers could work on their projects in the shop.
Erica Hainz is the owner of Fiddlesticks Knits, a new shop located at 1976 Atwood Ave. in Madison.
Erica Hainz, owner of Fiddlesticks Knits, knits behind the counter at her new shop.
Alicia “Beyarncé” Pressley has hair as colorful as the yard sold at her workplace, Fiddlesticks Knits.
Erica Hainz, owner of Fiddlesticks Knits, aims to stock a range of yarn options, focusing on quality yarns that aren’t too pricey. “It was very important to me to make sure that this wasn't like a bougie, boutique yarn shop,” Hainz said.
Erica Hainz, owner of Fiddlesticks Knits, sits behind the counter of the new shop, which offers a variety of supplies for knitting, crochet, embroidery and macramé.
Erica Hainz and Alicia Pressley wind a skein of pima cotton yarn at Fiddlesticks Knits.
Erica Hainz, owner of Fiddlesticks Knits, winds a skein of pima cotton yarn. The free service, available with a yarn purchase, turns the skein into a ball, making it easier to use.
A sign posted on the basement door of Fiddlesticks Knits warns customers that the basement is probably haunted by 1940s Italian gangsters.
The community knitting table at Fiddlesticks Knits is filled with knitting needles that will be part of a lending library. Owner Erica Hainz hopes that community members will gather there for social hours and classes.
Flags fly outside of Fiddlesticks Knits, a new yarn shop located on Atwood Avenue, between Green Owl Café and Alchemy.
RUTHIE HAUGE
East side Madison residents who love to knit, crochet and embroider can now stock up on their supplies close to home. At Fiddlesticks Knits, 1976 Atwood Ave., which had its grand opening on Aug. 14, owner Erica Hainz aims to stock yarns at a range of price points, with an emphasis on quality yarns that aren't prohibitively pricey. “It was very important to me to make sure that this wasn't like a bougie, boutique yarn shop,” Hainz said.
Soon, Hainz hopes, customers will cozy up on the couches to work on their latest projects, gather at the big table in the community room for social hours and classes, and borrow from a forthcoming lending library of tools and books. She’s currently assembling starter kits for novice knitters and hunting for crafters interested in teaching or facilitating.
