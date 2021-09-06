PHOTOS: In Your Business at Arbor Systems

Certified arborist Jeff Olson had decades of experience in the tree business when he founded Arbor Systems in 2002. But he credits his foreman Chris Heise, who he met in 2003 when Heise was just 19, with helping him make the company a success.
Today, the company, which prunes and removes trees throughout the Madison area, has a crew of four to five and runs $1 million of equipment each day. It's also begun turning some of the trees it removes into lumber.
“We couldn't bear to see it go to waste into firewood,” Olson said. At first, the company milled wood just for the staff's own projects, but when the COVID-19 pandemic triggered lumber supply shortages, they held their first sale. Now they're looking to expand that side of the business.
Arbor Systems employees remove a tree from a property in Monona.
Lumber is stacked in a storage shed at Arbor Systems in Oregon. Sparked by the lumber shortage during the COVID-19 pandemic, Arbor Systems started selling lumber made from trees the company has removed.
Arbor Systems foreman Chris Heise, left, and owner Jeff Olson, stand in what Olson calls their "dream workshop," which the two began building in Oregon just over 10 years ago. The two have worked as a team since 2003.
Arbor Systems owner Jeff Olson removes bark from live edge lumber at his workshop in Oregon. The company began processing lumber harvested from downed trees years ago, but didn't begin selling it until the COVID-19 pandemic triggered a lumber shortage.
Arbor Systems owner Jeff Olson talks about his business’ new lumber venture at his workshop in Oregon. For years, the company has processed lumber from the trees it removes, and now it's looking to expand that side of the business.