PHOTOS: Homestead Wisconsin in Belleville

On 55 acres in Belleville, Brit McCoy is building the sort of farm she thinks the country needs. Since buying the farm with her husband and parents in 2017, she's raised grass-fed beef and lamb, which customers can order online for delivery or on-farm pickup.

McCoy has also teamed up with Wisconsin artisans to create a line of home goods products ranging from wool dryer balls to leather pillow cases. She hosts farm events like flower workshops, and she's planning to start renting a grain-bin-turned-residence for vacationers next year. 

“I believe that’s kind of a big role in being a farmer: using those resources as much as I can,” McCoy said.

IYB Homestead WI 081821 01-08252021173215

At Homestead Wisconsin, customers pick up their orders of grass-fed beef and lamb at this rustic counter inside a barn. 
IYB Homestead WI 081821 02-08252021173215

Brit McCoy holds her daughter Maren McCoy (1) on her farm, Homestead Wisconsin, in Belleville.
IYB Homestead WI 081821 03-08252021173215

Sheep go out to pasture at Homestead Wisconsin in Belleville.
IYB Homestead WI 081821 04-08252021173215

Brit McCoy and her daughter Maren McCoy (1) tend to the flowers in the flower garden on their family farm, Homestead Wisconsin, in Belleville.
IYB Homestead WI 081821 05-08252021173215

Bees pollinate flowers in the garden at Homestead Wisconsin in Belleville.
IYB Homestead WI 081821 06-08252021173215

A Highland heifer rests in the shade on a warm day at Homestead Wisconsin in Belleville.
IYB Homestead WI 081821 07-08252021173215

A cat wanders into the hay barn at Homestead Wisconsin in Belleville.
IYB Homestead WI 081821 08-08252021173215

Brit McCoy watches her daughter Maren McCoy (1) pick flowers in the flower garden on their family farm, Homestead Wisconsin, in Belleville.
IYB Homestead WI 081821 09-08252021173215

Wool dryer balls are displayed next to “Created to Graze,” a photo-filled memoir by Brit McCoy, at her farm, Homestead Wisconsin, in Belleville.
IYB Homestead WI 081821 10-08252021173215

Maren McCoy (1) holds a package of beef sticks, her favorite item from her family’s farm, Homestead Wisconsin in Belleville.
IYB Homestead WI 081821 11-08252021173215

Homestead Wisconsin beef sticks and bone-in ribeye are pictured atop a sheepskin from the farm in Belleville.
IYB Homestead WI 081821 12-08252021173215

Maren McCoy (1) touches a sheepskin with her mother, Brit McCoy, farmer and owner of Homestead Wisconsin in Belleville.
IYB Homestead WI 081821 13-08252021173215

Leather drink koozies are displayed in a barn at Homestead Wisconsin in Belleville. The leather comes from Homestead Wisconsin cattle.
IYB Homestead WI 081821 14-08252021173215

Tallow cream and hand salve are made from grass-fed beef and are sold under the Homestead Wisconsin brand.
IYB Homestead WI 081821 15-08252021173215

Cattle graze in pastures on the Homestead Wisconsin farm in Belleville.
IYB Homestead WI 081821 16-08252021173842

Brit McCoy holds her daughter Maren McCoy (1) while she points and waves to cattle on their farm, Homestead Wisconsin, in Belleville.
IYB Homestead WI 081821 17-08252021173842

Cattle graze in pastures on the Homestead Wisconsin farm in Belleville.
IYB Homestead WI 081821 18-08252021173842

Maren McCoy (1) waves goodbye to cattle as her mother, farmer Brit McCoy, carries her back to their house at Homestead Wisconsin in Belleville.
IYB Homestead WI 081821 19-08252021173842

A guest house is in the process of being fitted for farm stays at Homestead Wisconsin in Belleville.

