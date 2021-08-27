PHOTOS: Homestead Wisconsin in Belleville

On 55 acres in Belleville, Brit McCoy is building the sort of farm she thinks the country needs. Since buying the farm with her husband and parents in 2017, she's raised grass-fed beef and lamb, which customers can order online for delivery or on-farm pickup.
McCoy has also teamed up with Wisconsin artisans to create a line of home goods products ranging from wool dryer balls to leather pillow cases. She hosts farm events like flower workshops, and she's planning to start renting a grain-bin-turned-residence for vacationers next year.
“I believe that’s kind of a big role in being a farmer: using those resources as much as I can,” McCoy said.
