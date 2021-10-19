On Sep. 17, homeless mother of three Erica Grant posted to the Dane County Neighbors Helping Neighbors Facebook group asking for inexpensive birthday party ideas for her twins, Fernando and Yaretzi Yanez-Grant. Owner of StonyRidge RV Rentals Laura Regine saw the post and offered Grant a free RV rental and campsite at Crystal Lake Campground and RV Park in Lodi for the soon-to-be 13-year-olds' birthday weekend. Regine used to be a foster parent for at-risk teen girls. She said the opportunity to donate an RV rental and camping trip to Grant "reminds me why I'm in the business, to help people make great memories."
Grant resides at the Salvation Army emergency family shelter, in a room no larger than a hospital room, with the twins and her 14-year-old Magdalena Yanez-Grant. She invited her friends and fellow shelter residents, Jessica Jasper and her two children Ivy and Elijah Jasper (ages 6 and 9) to come along on the camping trip. All six of them shared the roughly 200 sq. ft. camper for two nights.
Other members of the Facebook group donated cash for birthday cake and had gifts sent to the Salvation Army emergency family shelter where Grant and her children reside. Grant said they received nine gifts from an Amazon wishlist members of the group asked her to create and share.
Yaretzi Yanez-Grant, Jessica Jasper and Erica Grant get a first glimpse of the inside of their donated rental camper before leaving for the weekend. Grant, who stays with her family at the Salvation Army emergency family shelter in Madison, invited fellow shelter residents Jasper and children to come along.
Fernando Yanez-Grant laughs as he and his friend Elijah Jasper, 9, roll a billiard ball across a pool table at he and his twin sister's thirteenth birthday party in the Crystal Lake Campground general store.
Laura Regine hosts a birthday party for Yaretzi and Fernando Yanez-Grant in the Crystal Lake Campground general store. Regine and her family entertained the two families with games, swimming, movies, a potluck dinner and campfires. Regine has two long-term campsites at the campground.
Back at their campsite, Erica Grant sprays sand off of her friend’s children, Ivy Jasper, Elijah Jasper and her own twins, Fernando and Yaretzi Yanez-Grant after they went swimming in the lake at Crystal Lake Campground and RV Park.
Owner of StonyRidge RV Rentals Laura Regine comforts her grandson who feels unwell as her granddaughter, Naomi, talks with Erica Grant’s eldest daughter Magdalena Yanez-Grant on the deck of the bar and grill at Crystal Lake Campground and RV Park.
Fernando Yanez-Grant carries his birthday cake, clothes and a blanket into the donated rental camper before he, his family, their friends and Laura Regine leave for Crystal Lake Campground and RV Park in Lodi.
Ivy Jasper, Jessica Jasper, Fernando Yanez-Grant, Erica Grant and Magdalena Yanez-Grant help themselves to food at a potluck dinner in the campground's bar and grill. Though the Salvation Army emergency family shelter provides meals to the families, Grant said the food there is “not ever very good”. Her and her children normally get food from a gas station. Grant said, “We really don’t get to sit down for a hot meal. It was awesome to get to sit down and eat some real food as a family."