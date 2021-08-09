 Skip to main content
PHOTOS: Get a look inside the Madison Bicycle Center
The Madison Bicycle Center, a partnership between the city of Madison and the nonprofit Madison Freewheel Bicycle Co., is designed to be a membership-based home for Madison’s bike commuters, providing a variety of amenities to make riding to work on two wheels seem like an attractive alternative. It features showers, changing rooms, space for locking up 150 bikes indoors and mechanics who will complete same-day repairs for members. Memberships will cost $50 per month or $5 per day. 

Pandemic-induced supply shortages have prevented the center from installing the keycard system that will allow members to access the facility 24 hours a day, so it’s not yet signing up members. But other services are already available, including fee-based tune-ups and donation-based access to shop tools and parts. 

Racks of refurbished bikes, available for purchase, are displayed in the window of Madison Bicycle Center.
Lang Schmitt makes an appointment for customer Chanida Chitbundid, who wants a mechanic to install a rack to support the sagging basket on her bike.
A German VSF Fahrradmanufaktur bicycle has been refurbished and is for sale at Madison Bicycle Center.
Lang Schmitt, executive director of Madison Freewheel Bicycle Co., demonstrates use of the bike wash inside of the Madison Bicycle Center.
The Madison Bicycle Center opened in August 2020 at 202 S. Pinckney St. in Madison, part of the Judge Doyle Square redevelopment.
The Madison Bicycle Center is designed to be a membership-based home for Madison’s bike commuters, providing a variety of amenities to make riding to work on two wheels seem like an attractive alternative.
Among the services that the Madison Bicycle Center will soon offer to bike commuters are lockers where they can store a change of clothes or anything else. 
Mangled bike parts fill a bin in the repair shop at Madison Bicycle Center.
Lang Schmitt, executive director of Madison Freewheel Bicycle Co., stands with a customer's bike in the repair shop at the Madison Bicycle Center. 
Lang Schmitt, executive director of Madison Freewheel Bicycle Co., gives a tour of the Madison Bicycle Center.
Bike tires are temporarily stored in the showers at Madison Bicycle Center, an sign of the abundant donations community members have provided. When the center begins signing up members, the showers will be open for members to use.
Fixing up and selling donated bikes kept the center going during the pandemic, but now the center is running out of room to store all the donations it receives. It will soon begin signing up members and will need the racks to store their bikes.
Bicycles hang from storage racks at Madison Bicycle Center.
Bike parts line shelves and fill bins at Madison Bicycle Center. People can pay for repairs or use shop tools and parts on a donation basis.

