PHOTOS: Get a look inside the Madison Bicycle Center

The Madison Bicycle Center, a partnership between the city of Madison and the nonprofit Madison Freewheel Bicycle Co., is designed to be a membership-based home for Madison’s bike commuters, providing a variety of amenities to make riding to work on two wheels seem like an attractive alternative. It features showers, changing rooms, space for locking up 150 bikes indoors and mechanics who will complete same-day repairs for members. Memberships will cost $50 per month or $5 per day.

Pandemic-induced supply shortages have prevented the center from installing the keycard system that will allow members to access the facility 24 hours a day, so it’s not yet signing up members. But other services are already available, including fee-based tune-ups and donation-based access to shop tools and parts.

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.