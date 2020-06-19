Photos: Gay pride events in Madison over the years

Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Gov. Tony Evers ordered a rainbow gay pride flag to be flown over the state Capitol this month for the second time in state history. The move recognizes June as gay pride month. Here's a look at gay pride events and milestones in Madison over the years.