Photos: Gay pride events in Madison over the years

Gov. Tony Evers ordered a rainbow gay pride flag to be flown over the state Capitol this month for the second time in state history. The move recognizes June as gay pride month. Here's a look at gay pride events and milestones in Madison over the years.
Rainbow flag at the Capitol, 2019
Rainbow flag at City Hall, 2019
Pride Parade in Madison, 2018
Church shows its colors, 2016
OutReach Pride Parade, 2015
Police join the parade, 2014
Gay Pride Parade, 2007
25 years of OutReach, 2007
Pride parade in the capital city, 2006
Miss Gay Madison, 2005
Colors of the rainbow, 2004
Undeterred by protesters, 2003
Capping weekend of events, 2002
Rainbow banner, 2001
Miss Gay Pride, 2001
Gay Pride Parade, 2000
Gay pride brides, 1999
Gay Pride Parade, 1998
Madison Pride march, 1996
