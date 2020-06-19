Photos: Gay pride events in Madison over the years
0 comments
alert top story

Photos: Gay pride events in Madison over the years

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Gov. Tony Evers ordered a rainbow gay pride flag to be flown over the state Capitol this month for the second time in state history. The move recognizes June as gay pride month. Here's a look at gay pride events and milestones in Madison over the years.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics