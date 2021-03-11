During virtual schooling each student's "classroom" is unique to their home and family situation. More often than not, their learning spaces are defined by the work situations of their parents or caregivers. Intrigued by this, Cap Times visual Journalist Ruthie Hauge started a collection of photographs that document the differences in students' remote learning environments. As local school districts move toward the next phases of in-person schooling, we invite you to see for yourself what virtual school looks like for some Madison area students.