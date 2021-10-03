 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PHOTOS: Children descend on Wonderground at Madison Children's Museum
top story

PHOTOS: Children descend on Wonderground at Madison Children's Museum

A big chunk of the Madison Children's Museum's downtown real estate sat unused for years — until now. The corner of the property at E. Dayton and N. Hamilton held a dilapidated parking structure long since deemed unfit for use, and staff had even stopped walking across it for fear it would give out. In April, the museum demolished the lot, and on Saturday, it inaugurated the new space: Wonderground.

A fantastical, 10,000-square-foot children’s play area filled with places to climb, nestle in and explore, Wonderground is the museum’s biggest expansion since moving to its current location at 100 N. Hamilton in 2010. The museum is celebrating the new space with a weekend event called WonderPalooza, complete with musical performances, art activities, dance workshops and, of course, lots of play time.

Wonderground Opening 100221 01-10022021211521

The Madison Children's Museum’s new outdoor play area, called Wonderground, opened to the public on Saturday.
Wonderground Opening 100221 02-10022021211521

Charlie (5) hangs from the door frame of the treehouse during the grand opening of the Madison Children's Museum’s new outdoor play area, called Wonderground, on Saturday.
Wonderground Opening 100221 03-10022021211521

Xin Shi follows her daughter, Anyi Shi (2) as she explores the historic log cabin during the grand opening of the Wonderground exhibit at the Madison Children's Museum.
Wonderground Opening 100221 04-10022021211521

Hayley Stevens (8) lifts up Camryn Bernhardt (5) so she can swing from bars on the play structure at the grand opening of the Madison Children's Museum’s new outdoor play area, called Wonderground.
Wonderground Opening 100221 05-10022021211521

Henry Peterson (6) swings from the play structure during the grand opening of the Wonderground exhibit at the Madison Children's Museum.
Wonderground Opening 100221 06-10022021211521

Wren Pellin (1) and Eden Chisman (3) play with an outdoor kitchen set at the new Wonderground exhibit at the Madison Children's Museum.
Wonderground Opening 100221 07-10022021211521

Liam Oppermann (5) helps his sister Ainsley Oppermann (1) climb the stairs of a play structure during the grand opening of the Madison Children's Museum’s new outdoor play area, called Wonderground on Saturday.
Wonderground Opening 100221 08-10022021211521

Lily Willmott (3) holds hands with Ada Malone (3) as they explore Wonderground, the new outdoor play area at the Madison Children's Museum.
Wonderground Opening 100221 09-10022021211521

Students from Suzuki Strings of Madison perform during the grand opening of the Madison Children's Museum’s new outdoor play area, called Wonderground.
Wonderground Opening 100221 10-10022021212523

Wendy & DB perform children’s music during the grand opening of the Madison Children's Museum’s new outdoor play area, called Wonderground.
Wonderground Opening 100221 11-10022021212523

Children explore a play structure during the grand opening of the Wonderground exhibit at the Madison Children's Museum.
Wonderground Opening 100221 12-10022021212523

Adults assist a toddler on the play structure at Wonderground, the new outdoor play area at the Madison Children's Museum.
Wonderground Opening 100221 13-10022021212523

A child pulls a string to ring a bell on the Beehive, one of the play structures at Wonderground, the Madison Children's Museum’s new outdoor play area.
Wonderground Opening 100221 14-10022021212523

Alice Puntney (2), visiting from Sister Bay with her family, climbs a play structure during the grand opening of the Madison Children's Museum’s new outdoor play area.
Wonderground Opening 100221 15-10022021212523

Children climb and play at the grand opening of Wonderground at the Madison Children's Museum.
Wonderground Opening 100221 16-10022021212523

Hayley Stevens (8) swings in a cocoon during the grand opening of Wonderground, the Madison Children's Museum’s new outdoor play area.
Wonderground Opening 100221 17-10022021212523

The Madison Children's Museum’s new outdoor play area, called Wonderground, opened to the public on Saturday.
Wonderground Opening 100221 18-10022021212523

The Madison Children's Museum’s new outdoor play area, called Wonderground, occupies what was, until April, a dilapidated and unusable elevated parking lot.

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics