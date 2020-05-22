Photos: Check out these epic shots of past Madison-area storms

Here's a look back at some of the State Journal's excellent weather photography, with a collection of images from past storms.
Tornado leaves Barneveld in ruins in 1984
Barns destroyed in 1998
Record-breaking storm hits in April 1973
Storm downs trees in 2006
High winds uproot tree in 2003
Maple Bluff hit hard in 2003
Tornadoes rip through Stoughton in 2005
Branch breaks through wall in 2006
Strong storms hit Dane County in June 2010
Madison residents dig out from under 2012 snow storm
Bicyclist battles snow storm in 2013
Snowfall sets a record on Jan. 30, 2013
Crews clean up fallen trees in 2014
Heavy rains cause flooding in 2014
Overnight storm downs utility pole in 2014
High winds damage road sign in 2016
Snow storm slows Beltline traffic in 2016
Student clears sidewalk after January 2017 storm
Storm clouds loom over area in May 2017
Highway 14 bridge washed out in 2018
Flooding in Tenney Park in 2018
