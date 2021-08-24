 Skip to main content
PHOTOS: Camp Willa participants take flight
PHOTOS: Camp Willa participants take flight
PHOTOS: Camp Willa participants take flight

Willa Brown Aviation Academy hosted 18 kids last week at Camp Willa, Madison’s first aviation program for underserved youth. Campers received tours of the Dane County Regional Airport and Middleton Municipal Airport, experimented with gliders, attended presentations from industry professionals and even flew in a plane.

The academy plans to hold future sessions of Camp Willa in its continued mission to connect youth with career paths that they may not have known were available to them.

“I think that one way to help underserved communities become more integrated is to break down those traditional barriers,” said Academy President Fareed Guyot.

“We (can) catch people early and get them excited about aviation, let them know that there's an airport nearby. It's not something you just see fly overhead.” 

Cap Times visual journalist Ruthie Hauge was invited to go up in a plane with an instructor and camper on the camp's flight day at Middleton Municipal Airport Thursday.

Camp Willa 081921 01-08242021100250

Aviator sunglasses, junior pilot wings and certificates await Camp Willa participants before they arrive at Middleton Municipal Airport for Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Young Eagle flights on Thursday, Aug. 19.
Camp Willa 081921 02-08242021100250

Volunteer flight instructor Patty Plantz teaches Eli Mitchell (12) how to read a flight map before they go on a flight during Camp Willa at Middleton Municipal Airport.
Camp Willa 081921 03-08242021100250

Susan Schwaab goes over a flight map with Yasmine Clendening (13) before they take an instructional flight from Middleton Municipal Airport, during Camp Willa aviation camp.
Camp Willa 081921 04-08242021100250

Susan Schwaab teaches Camp Willa participant, Yasmine Clendening (13) how to do a pre-flight check before they take an instructional flight from Middleton Municipal Airport.
Camp Willa 081921 05-08242021100250

Susan Schwaab teaches Yasmine Clendening (13) how to check the fuel level of a Cessna 172 airplane during a pre-flight check.
Camp Willa 081921 06-08242021100250

Yasmine Clendening (13) takes her turn checking the fuel level of a Cessna 172 as flight instructor, Susan Schwaab teaches during a pre-flight check.
Camp Willa 081921 08-08242021100250

Frank Smidler helps Camp Willa participant, Sajjad Alquraishi (13) put on a headset before they go up in a RV-6 plane from Middleton Municipal Airport.
Camp Willa 081921 09-08242021100250

Frank Smidler reviews the controls on a a RV-6 plane with Camp Willa participant, Sajjad Alquraishi (13) before flying from Middleton Municipal Airport.
Camp Willa 081921 10-08242021100250

Frank Smidler and Camp Willa participant, Sajjad Alquraishi (13) prepare for flight.
Camp Willa 081921 11-08242021100250

Frank Smidler and Camp Willa participant, Sajjad Alquraishi (13) are ready for takeoff from Middleton Municipal Airport.
Camp Willa 081921 12-08242021100250

Students learn to taxi an airplane at Middleton Municipal Airport.
Camp Willa 081921 13-08242021101246

Susan Schwaab asks Camp Willa participant, Yasmine Clendening (13) to look back at the rudder as Clendening turns the control wheel during a pre-flight check.
Camp Willa 081921 14-08242021101246

Camp Willa participant Yasmine Clendening (13) looks out the window of a Cessna 172 airplane during an instructional flight.
Camp Willa 081921 15-08242021101246

Algae blooms make the water of Lake Mendota appear green from above.
Camp Willa 081921 16-08242021101246

The GPS system of a Cessna 172 airplane shows the flight path during an Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Young Eagle instructional flight for Camp Willa participant, Yasmine Clendening (13).
Camp Willa 081921 17-08242021101246

Susan Schwaab teaches Camp Willa participant, Yasmine Clendening (13) the basics of flying a plane during an Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Young Eagle flight. Clendening felt anxious before and during the flight but was comforted by Schwaab’s 30 years of experience as a commercial pilot for United Airlines.
Madison Aerials 081921 03-08242021102704

The Wisconsin State Capitol Building and downtown Madison can bee seen during an Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Young Eagle and Camp Willa flight over the Madison area.
Madison Aerials 081921 14-08242021103745

Lake Mendota (left) and Lake Monona (right) can bee seen on either side of the isthmus in downtown Madison during an Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Young Eagle and Camp Willa flight.
Camp Willa 081921 18-08242021101246

Susan Schwaab allows Camp Willa participant, Yasmine Clendening (13) to take hold of the control wheel to help steer the plane.
Madison Aerials 081921 12-08242021103745

 Green pastures and farm fields of western Dane County can bee seen during an Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Young Eagle and Camp Willa flight over the Madison area.
Camp Willa 081921 19-08242021101246

Maryah Banks hugs her daughter, Yasmine Clendening (13) as she disembarks a Cessna 172 aircraft following an instructional flight at Middleton Municipal Airport. Clendening was relieved to be back on the ground after having anxiety about flying.

