PHOTOS: Camp Willa participants take flight

Willa Brown Aviation Academy hosted 18 kids last week at Camp Willa, Madison’s first aviation program for underserved youth. Campers received tours of the Dane County Regional Airport and Middleton Municipal Airport, experimented with gliders, attended presentations from industry professionals and even flew in a plane.
The academy plans to hold future sessions of Camp Willa in its continued mission to connect youth with career paths that they may not have known were available to them.
“I think that one way to help underserved communities become more integrated is to break down those traditional barriers,” said Academy President Fareed Guyot.
“We (can) catch people early and get them excited about aviation, let them know that there's an airport nearby. It's not something you just see fly overhead.”
Cap Times visual journalist Ruthie Hauge was invited to go up in a plane with an instructor and camper on the camp's flight day at Middleton Municipal Airport Thursday.
Camp Willa intends to introduce youth ages 12 to 17 to Madison’s local aviation community through tours, presentations and a free airplane ride.
Aviator sunglasses, junior pilot wings and certificates await Camp Willa participants before they arrive at Middleton Municipal Airport for Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Young Eagle flights on Thursday, Aug. 19.
Susan Schwaab teaches Camp Willa participant, Yasmine Clendening (13) the basics of flying a plane during an Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Young Eagle flight. Clendening felt anxious before and during the flight but was comforted by Schwaab’s 30 years of experience as a commercial pilot for United Airlines.
Maryah Banks hugs her daughter, Yasmine Clendening (13) as she disembarks a Cessna 172 aircraft following an instructional flight at Middleton Municipal Airport. Clendening was relieved to be back on the ground after having anxiety about flying.