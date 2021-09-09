Wednesday, Sept. 8, marked the first day of classes for the 2021-2022 school year at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Without implementing a vaccine mandate, the university's goal for a campus vaccination rate was exceeded. Ninety percent of staff and students are fully vaccinated for COVID-19, as of the start of the fall semester. COVID-19 testing sites, antibody testing sites and masking requirements were in-place on the first day of classes.
