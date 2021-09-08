Officials are giving the public another glimpse into the housing of thousands of Afghan refugees at Fort McCoy in Wisconsin.
Afghans at the military base sifted through piles of clothing donations Tuesday, according to photos provided by the Department of Defense. The department said the new and gently used clothing came from "all around," including from many people in Wisconsin.
Fort McCoy said there has been an “outpouring of support” from residents looking to help the refugees. Many evacuees arrived with only one set of clothing after fleeing from Afghanistan as their country fell to the Taliban.
Several local nonprofits, including Team Rubicon, the Red Cross and multiple Catholic charities, have been collecting clothes and other items for the refugees. The effort is being led by Team Rubicon, a nonprofit that responds to disasters.
New clothing or gently used clothes that have been freshly laundered can be dropped off at the Sparta Armory at 602 E Division St., Sparta, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. To get the most recent list of other items needed, email resettlementsupport@teamrubiconusa.org.
Photos: Afghan refugees at Wisconsin's Fort McCoy receive clothing donations
Afghan refugees at Fort McCoy in Wisconsin are getting vaccinated against COVID-19, among other services being provided to the evacuees.
An Afghan evacuee examines a piece of clothing covered with butterflies and trees at a donation facility run by U.S. Soldiers and civilians at Fort McCoy in Wisconsin Tuesday. The Department of Defense is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan refugees fleeing from Afghanistan after the collapse of the country's government to the Taliban.
Afghan evacuees look through shoes at a donation facility run by U.S. Soldiers and civilians at Fort McCoy in Wisconsin Tuesday. Led by Team Rubicon, several local nonprofits are accepting clothing and other donations for the refugees. Many evacuees have arrived with only one set of clothing.