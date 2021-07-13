The city of Monona made a major acquisition last month: a late 1800s house and 10-acre lakefront property that was once home to priests from one of the oldest surviving orders of the Catholic Church. Frank Allis, son of the founder of the Allis-Chalmers farm machinery company, built the eclectic, 14-room house in the late 1800s in what was then the town of Blooming Grove. Located at 4123 Monona Drive, the property was deeded to the St. Norbert Abbey in 1929. The Norbertines used the building as a place of study for priests before leasing it to the Capuchin Province of St. Joseph in 1975. Since then, it's been known as the San Damiano Friary. In 2020, after standing vacant for several years, the property lost its tax-exempt status, and the abbey moved to demolish the building.