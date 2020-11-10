Photos: A look back at Madison's 'Forward' statue through the years before protesters tore it down

On June 23,
protesters in Madison wrapped chains around “Forward,” the bronze statue of a woman located at the State Street corner of Capitol Square, and pulled it down — while another statue, one of Col. Hans Christian Heg, was torn down from its spot at the top of King Street and dragged into Lake Monona.
The "Forward" statue is a replica of a Jean Pond Miner sculpture cast in 1893 and installed in the Capitol in 1895 that was designed as an allegory for devotion and progress, the embodiment of her home state.
Below is a look back at the history of the "Forward" statue, from the creation and then replacement of the original to the downing of the replica.
Shaping 'Forward'
Menasha native Jean Pond Miner is shown working on her "Forward" statue in 1893 in the Wisconsin Building at the Columbian Exposition in Chicago. Photo courtesy of Wisconsin Historical Society.
COURTESY WISCONSIN HISTORICAL SOCIETY #10592
Standing tall
The "Forward" statue is shown on Nov. 13, 1963, with the Wisconsin State Capitol in the background.
WISCONSIN STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
Original location
The original "Forward" statue is shown in March 8, 1990. The statue was moved from this location in 1995 and in 1998 it was installed at the Wisconsin Historical Society's Headquarters building.
CAPITAL TIMES ARCHIVES
Standing with women
The "Forward" statue is shown during a demonstration on May 31, 1995.
WISCONSIN STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
Escaping the elements
State workers, including Mike Bath (above), finished renovating "Forward," the venerable statue that once graced the North side of the Capitol Square, and were preparing her and her "clone'' for public display on July 31, 1996. The original copper-clad statue is on display at the State Historical Society on the UW campus, while a bronze copy was placed at the State Street side of the Capitol. Bath said constant exposure to the elements had worn away some of the statue's copper skin, exposing lead joints underneath.
CAPITAL TIMES ARCHIVES
Adding a fresh coat
Tammie Gizicki, of Detroit, Mich., applies hot wax to the "Forward" statue on July 15, 2002. The statues around the Capitol were being cleaned and then waxed to protect them from the elements.
MIKE DEVRIES, CAPITAL TIMES ARCHIVES
Braving the snow
The "Forward" statue wears a layer of white as she stands over pedestrians braving falling snow as they make their way along State Street on Jan. 26, 2004.
SARAH J. TEWS, WISCONSIN STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
Showing solidarity
Mexican, Cuban and American flags are attached to the "Forward" statue during a rally on immigration rights on April 11, 2006.
MIKE DEVRIES, CAPITAL TIMES ARCHIVES
Recognizing love
Maria Parker, left, and Kelley Richardt stand in front of the "Forward" statue at the Wisconsin State Capitol on July 31, 2009. The two hoped to register three days later under the then-new state law as domestic partners, giving the same-sex couple the same legal protections as spouses.
ANDY MANIS, ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES
Blindfolded in protest
The "Forward" statue is blindfolded with an American flag on Feb. 19, 2011.
M.P. KING, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
Digging in
A man walks by the "Forward" statue at the Wisconsin State Capitol on Feb. 22, 2011. Opponents to Gov. Scott Walker's bill to eliminate collective bargaining rights for many state workers were in their eighth day of large scale protests.
ANDY MANIS, ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES
'For Sale'
The "Forward" statue is covered in protest artifacts as opponents of Gov. Scott Walker's budget repair bill gathered for protests at the Wisconsin State Capitol on Feb. 26, 2011.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
Battle drags on
A protester raises his fingers after putting his mask on the "Forward" statue March 5, 2011. Opponents to Gov. Scott Walker's bill to eliminate collective bargaining rights for many state workers were on their 18th day of demonstrations at the Capitol.
ANDY MANIS, ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES
'Recall' Walker
The "Forward" statue displays a "Recall" sign in March 2011, the day after the state Senate passed Gov. Scott Walker's controversial budget repair bill.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
Starting young
William Whiting, 12, adjusts signs on the "Forward" statue after someone took them down and threw them in the trash. On March 10, 2011, protests continued after the Senate passed governor's controversial budget repair bill, and the Assembly was meeting to consider final passage.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
In full bloom
The "Forward" statue, with a carnation placed in its hand, surveys the scene on State Street in the aftermath of a labor rally March 10, 2011.
CRAIG SCHREINER, WISCONSIN STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
Setting a strong example
Artists Brenda Baker, left, and Bird Ross sit in front of the "Forward" statue on Oct. 25, 2017. The artists were so inspired by the story behind Jean Pond Miner’s 1893 statue that they created a fund to help future generations of female artists in Madison.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
'Votes for Women'
The "Forward" statue outside the Wisconsin State Capitol wears a "Votes for Women" sash during the Women's Suffrage Centennial Celebration in Madison on June 10, 2019.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
Covered in paint
Paint covers the "Forward" statue outside the Wisconsin State Capitol on June 2, 2020, after riots the previous night in Madison.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Clean up effort
A Wisconsin state employee paints the sign on the "Forward" statue on June 3, 2020, in an effort to hide the vandalism that occurred to it two nights before.
COURTESY OF RUTHIE HAUGE
Bringing it down
Protesters tore down the "Forward" statue Tuesday night on Capitol Square at the top of State Street.
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL
Left in the street
The "Forward" statue was covered with baking soda and left in the street after it was torn down on Tuesday night in Madison.
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL
