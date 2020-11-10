 Skip to main content
Photos: A look back at Madison's 'Forward' statue through the years before protesters tore it down
On June 23, protesters in Madison wrapped chains around “Forward,” the bronze statue of a woman located at the State Street corner of Capitol Square, and pulled it down — while another statue, one of Col. Hans Christian Heg, was torn down from its spot at the top of King Street and dragged into Lake Monona.

The "Forward" statue is a replica of a Jean Pond Miner sculpture cast in 1893 and installed in the Capitol in 1895 that was designed as an allegory for devotion and progress, the embodiment of her home state.

Below is a look back at the history of the "Forward" statue, from the creation and then replacement of the original to the downing of the replica.

