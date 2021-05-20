PHOTOS: 40 years of cigars, cigarettes and sweat. Visions Night Club to become Go-Oh Groceries

After bidding farewell to its only strip club, Madison will soon welcome a grocery store in its place.

On Monday, May 3, Kaba Bah and Jerreh Kujabi of Go-oh Groceries officially became the owners of 3554 E. Washington Ave., the former home of Visions strip club, which had been closed since January of 2020. Bah and Kujabi, both longtime Madisonians originally from Gambia, say their store will increase food access for low-income families and provide culturally appropriate groceries for Madison’s growing West African community.

The $1.3 million project is getting $320,000 in support from the city of Madison, including $125,000 through the Healthy Retail Access Program and the very first forgivable loan from the city’s new Commercial Ownership Assistance Program, which helps underrepresented business owners purchase commercial properties. The new owners aim to open the doors in six to nine months.