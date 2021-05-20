 Skip to main content
PHOTOS: 40 years of cigars, cigarettes and sweat. Visions Night Club to become Go-Oh Groceries
PHOTOS: 40 years of cigars, cigarettes and sweat. Visions Night Club to become Go-Oh Groceries
PHOTOS: 40 years of cigars, cigarettes and sweat. Visions Night Club to become Go-Oh Groceries

Go Oh Groceries 050321 09-05102021102957

Jerreh Kujabi (left) and Kaba Bah (right) give a building tour to Wisconsin state assembly member Samba Baldeh (district 48) at 3554 E. Washington Ave. in Madison, Monday, May 3. Kujabi and Bah will convert the building, which formerly housed Visions Night Club, into Go-Oh Groceries.

 RUTHIE HAUGE
Go Oh Groceries 050321 04-05102021102957

The “toy chest” claw machine and wall art from Visions Night Club serve as artifacts from the strip club, which closed in January of 2020.

After bidding farewell to its only strip club, Madison will soon welcome a grocery store in its place.

On Monday, May 3, Kaba Bah and Jerreh Kujabi of Go-oh Groceries officially became the owners of 3554 E. Washington Ave., the former home of Visions strip club, which had been closed since January of 2020. Bah and Kujabi, both longtime Madisonians originally from Gambia, say their store will increase food access for low-income families and provide culturally appropriate groceries for Madison’s growing West African community.

The $1.3 million project is getting $320,000 in support from the city of Madison, including $125,000 through the Healthy Retail Access Program and the very first forgivable loan from the city’s new Commercial Ownership Assistance Program, which helps underrepresented business owners purchase commercial properties. The new owners aim to open the doors in six to nine months.

Cap Times photojournalist Ruthie Hauge got a chance to look around before the transformation from strip joint to grocery go-to begins.

Go Oh Groceries 050321 03-05102021102957

Kaba Bah and Jerreh Kujabi show city of Madison business development specialist Mike Miller some of the work that needs to be done on the building that formerly housed Visions Night Club.
Go Oh Groceries 050321 02

Jerreh Kujabi and Kaba Bah use phone flashlights as they walk through the dressing room in the basement of the former Visions Night Club in Madison, Monday, May 3. Kujabi and Bah purchased the building at 3554 E. Washington Ave. and will convert it into Go-Oh Groceries.
Go Oh Groceries 050321 06-05102021102957

Torn dollar bills, left behind on the bar of the former Visions Night Club, are still there as new building owners walk through after signing closing documents, Monday, May 3.
Go Oh Groceries 050321 01-05102021102957

Kaba Bah uses the flashlight on his phone to find light switches as he walks through the dark basement dressing room of the building that formerly housed Visions Night Club. Bah and his business partner Jerreh Kujabi purchased the building at 3554 E. Washington Ave. and will convert it into Go-Oh Groceries.
Go Oh Groceries 050321 16-05102021102957

The “toy chest” claw machine that was left behind by the management of Visions Night Club still contains sexual novelties and boxes of Cracker Jacks 16 months after the business closed.
Go Oh Groceries 050321 11-05102021102957

The basement dressing room, once used by dancers at Visions Night Club, still contains artifacts of its time as Madison’s only strip club.
Go Oh Groceries 050321 12-05102021102957

Vintage Ian’s Pizza stickers are among others affixed to the mirrors in the basement dressing room of the former Visions Night Club. "Pizza Slut" and "Pizza Pimp" were catchphrases used by Ian's Pizza in the early 2000s.
Go Oh Groceries 050321 10-05102021102957

Motivational stickers adorn the mirrors of the basement dressing room, once used by dancers at the former Visions Night Club building.
Go Oh Groceries 050321 17-05102021102957

The rules and regulations for Visions Night Club dancers are still posted in the basement of the building, located at 3554 E. Washington Ave. in Madison, which closed in January 2020.
Go Oh Groceries 050321 15-05102021102957

New owners of the building that formerly housed Visions Night Club, Jerreh Kujabi and Kaba Bah walk through the building with city of Madison business development specialist Mike Miller shortly after Bah and Kujabi finished signing closing documents to purchase the building at 3554 E. Washington Ave. in Madison, Monday, May 3.
Go Oh Groceries 050321 19-05102021102957

A painting of a cow is among the items left behind at the former Visions Night Club as one of the new owners of the building, Jerreh Kujabi, walks through it after finishing closing papers, Monday, May 3.
Go Oh Groceries 050321 08-05102021102957

A baseball trophy remains abandoned on the bar of the former Visions Night Club.
Go Oh Groceries 050321 13-05102021102957

“Psycho Sally” is written on the wall in the basement dressing room of the former Visions Night Club.
Go Oh Groceries 050321 07-05102021102957

A license plate, straws, torn dollar bills, full bottles of club soda, tools and hardware were abandoned on and behind the bar of the former Visions Night Club.
Go Oh Groceries 050321 20-05102021102957

Choke collars and a Coastal Lighthouse salad plate are among the artifacts left behind at the former Visions Night Club.
Go Oh Groceries 050321 24-05102021102957

The building that formerly housed Visions Night Club has been purchased and will soon be converted into Go Oh Groceries, located at 3554 E. Washington Avenue in Madison.
Go Oh Groceries 050321 14-05102021102957

The aroma of 40 years of cigars, cigarettes and sweat is one of the many things the new building owners will remedy as they convert the former Visions Night Club into Go-Oh Groceries.
Go Oh Groceries 050321 21-05102021102957

A book of Robert Capa’s photographs is found on a basement shelf at the former Visions Night Club building as the new owners give a tour to city of Madison business development specialists.
Go Oh Groceries 050321 18-05102021102957

Packages of soda remain hooked up to soda lines in the basement beneath the bar as Jerreh Kujabi walks through the building that formerly housed Visions Night Club.

