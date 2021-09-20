The fifth year of Cap Times Idea Fest took place from Sept. 13-18, and offered a variety of thought-provoking conversations on politics, race, education, food, sports, health care and more. Virtual sessions were filmed at Madison's Hinckley Productions and live sessions took place on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus in the Memorial Union, adjacent to Lake Mendota.
Cap Times visual journalist Ruthie Hauge captured scenes from this year's festival in the gallery below. Find recordings of the sessions at captimesideafest.com. All of them are free to view.
Clinical team manager with Journey Mental Health Sarah Henrickson, UW Law School professor Keith Findley and Madison Police chief Shon Barnes speak with Cap Times city and county government reporter Abigail Becker during the Cap Times Idea Fest session entitled, “One year later: How is local law enforcement evolving?” at Hinckley Productions in Madison. Founder and CEO of Urban Triage Brandi Grayson also served as a panelist remotely.
UW professor of pediatrics James Conway, secretary-designee of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services Karen Timberlake and UW associate professor of population health sciences Ajay Sethi speak with moderator WKOW TV 27 news anchor George Smith during the Cap Times Idea Fest session entitled, “How will the pandemic continue to shape our lives?” at Hinckley Productions in Madison.
Allis Elementary School teacher Camara Stovall, chief of secondary schools at Madison Metropolitan School District Angie Hicks, founder and CEO of One City Schools Kaleem Caire and UW School of Education professor emerita Gloria Ladson-Billings discuss “How can we close the achievement gap?” at Hinckley Productions in Madison.
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, CEO of YWCA Madison Vanessa McDowell and professor of urban planning at UW-Madison Kurt Paulsen participated in the CT Idea Fest session “Who gets to live here: How does Madison ensure fair access to housing?” moderated by Cap Times city and county government reporter Abigail Becker.
Jessica Cavazos, president and CEO of the Latino Chamber of Commerce of Dane County, speaks with moderator Zach Brandon, president of the Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce, during the filming of the Cap Times Idea Fest session entitled, “The bottom Line is not a race to the bottom” at Hinckley Productions in Madison. Carolyn Cawley, president of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation, also joined the session remotely.
Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants and a key member of the AFL-CIO Executive Council, spoke with Cap Times associate editor John Nichols at Shannon Hall in the UW-Madison Memorial Union on Sept. 17.
Pulitzer-prize winning Washington Post writers Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker speak with host David Maraniss during the Cap Times Idea Fest session entitled, "How Trump Broke It," at Shannon Hall in the UW-Madison Memorial Union on Friday, Sept. 17.
Pulitzer Prize winners from the Washington Post Juliet Eilperin (writer, seated on stage) and Bonnie Jo Mount (photojournalist, on screen) serve as panelists in a Cap Times Idea Fest session entitled "Planet on the Brink," hosted by David Maraniss, at Shannon Hall in the UW-Madison Memorial Union, on Sept. 18.
Cap Times Capitol bureau chief Jessie Opoien hosted a Cap Times Idea Fest session on "Wisconsin’s 2022 Vote" at the UW-Madison Memorial Union Terrace after a fire alarm brought everyone outside (there was no fire). On the panel were chief correspondent from the Washington Post Dan Balz, former chairman of the Republican Party of Wisconsin Andrew Hitt and executive director of Black Leaders Organizing for Communities Angela Lang.
CEO of Access Community Health Centers Ken Loving, chief behavioral officer at Access Beth Zeidler Schreiter, session host Christina Ott, community liaison manager at Quartz Health Solutions Carola Gaines and director of community relations at UW-Madison Brenda Gonzalez discuss health care accessibility during a Cap Times Idea Fest session in the Play Circle at the UW-Madison Memorial Union on Sept. 18.
Sports correspondent for The Nation magazine Dave Zirin, senior organizer of the New York Civil Liberties Union Toni Smith-Thompson (on screen, left) and senior writer at ESPN Howard Bryant (on screen, right) speak with Washington Post associate editor David Maraniss on sports and social justice on Sept. 18.
Sports correspondent for The Nation magazine Dave Zirin serves as a panelist during a Cap Times Idea Fest session on sports and social justice, in Shannon Hall at the UW-Madison Memorial Union, on Sept. 18. Beside Zirin is a stack of books called “The Kaepernick Effect,” which he authored.
Staff writer for The Atlantic George Packer speaks with MSNBC/The Bulwark editor-at-large Charles Sykes during a Cap Times Idea Fest session entitled, "The Fracturing of America," in Shannon Hall at the UW-Madison Memorial Union on Sept. 18.
Founder of NEXT Generation Consulting Rebecca Ryan hosts a Cap Times Idea Fest session on the future of post-pandemic work with management trainer Jason Lauritsen (on screen, left), president of Unfinished Business Mark Richardson (on stage, center) and co-founder and CEO of Stoke Talent Shahar Erez (on screen, right) in the Play Circle at the UW-Madison Memorial Union.
President of Unfinished Business Mark Richardson said workers are re-evaluating their working life because of the pandemic. “So now, maybe I don’t need that job I had. Maybe I’ll go get a different one, where I’ll be treated better. Or if I’m a boomer, maybe I don’t want to work at all. Maybe I tap out, or maybe I start my own thing. Entrepreneurship for 45-plus is through the roof,” he said.
President of Downtown Madison, Inc. Jason Ilstrup (far right) hosts a Cap Times Idea Fest session on what downtown Madison will look like in the future. Panelists included Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, senior vice president/chief operating officer of The Edgewater Hotel Amy Supple, president and CEO of Destination Madison Ellie Westin Chin and president and CEO of the Latino Chamber of Commerce Jessica Cavazos.
Partner at HealthX Ventures Taha Jangda hosts a Cap Times Idea Fest session on "Sustaining Innovation: Technology, Diversity and Growth in a Rapidly Changing World" with panelists Meghan Gaffney, founder and CEO of VEDA Data Solutions, and Feyi Olopade Ayodele, founder and CEO of CancerIQ, in the Play Circle at the UW-Madison Memorial Union, on Sept. 18.
Cap Times food editor and arts reporter Lindsay Christians (far right) hosts an Idea Fest session on food and beverage entrepreneurship in the UW-Memorial Union Play Circle on Sept. 18. Panelists included Brad Rostowfske from the UW Food Finance Institute, Anne Minssen of The Deliciouser, Billy Duplanty of Young Blood Beer Company, Jonathan Correa of La Cosecha Tortilla Company and Harriet Gomez of Keur Fatou Catering.
Host and producer of "Why Race Matters" on PBS Wisconsin Angela Fitzgerald hosts a Cap Times Idea Fest session entitled, "Un(Re)Solved Wisconsin: A Dialogue on Racial Violence," with impact producer of PBS FRONTLINE Erika Howard, subject of PBS FRONTLINE documentary “American Reckoning” Denise Jackson-Ford and founder of 371 Productions Brad Lichtenstein in Shannon Hall at the UW-Madison Memorial Union, on Sept. 18.