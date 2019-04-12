Customers of TDS Telecom are experiencing busy signals mostly in the western part of Dane County, including making calls to local emergency units in various communities.
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi sent out a message at about 1:50 p.m. Friday asking people to use cellphones if trying to call 911.
TDS said on Facebook that it's working on the problem, which is coming from long distance and toll-free number systems.
The Dane County 911 Center is asking people NOT to call 911 just to see if your phone is working properly. That ties up the system and makes it difficult for real emergency calls to get through.