Philanthropist Mackenzie Scott donates $2.9 million to Urban League

The Urban League of Greater Madison received a $2.9 million donation from philanthropist Mackenzie Scott on Monday for programming and a planned Black Business Hub.

“It’s going to be a game-changer for Urban League programming. Our funds serve people with their housing needs for home ownership, educational needs and job training,” Urban League CEO Ruben Anthony said. “$2.9 million will go a long way.”

The Urban League will use $1 million of the donation toward the planned Black Business Hub, and the remaining $1.9 million will be directed toward programming.

Scott’s donation is one of the top donations that the Urban League has received for the Black Business Hub. The project has received $5.9 million from the state of Wisconsin, $5 million from New Market Tax Equity, $2 million from Dane County, and $2 million from the Pleasant T. Rowland Foundation.

The donation raises the fundraising total for the Black Business Hub to $22 million dollars, putting the organization only $4 million short of its $26 million goal.

The highly anticipated project, rising at the Village on Park at 2300 South Park St., will feature a variety of businesses owned by Black and other entrepreneurs of color, ranging from startups to established businesses seeking to grow or get storefronts for the first time. According to the Urban League’s website, the Hub is projected to support a minimum of 100 Black-owned businesses and entrepreneurs.

The Hub will also provide business training, coaching, grants, loans, networking and business development agencies, such as the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp., Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corp., gener8tor, and others.

Scott, who divorced from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in 2019, has promised to give away the fortune she gained in their divorce settlement. In March, the New York Times reported that Scott has donated over $12 billion to nonprofits across the world.

“We’re just honored that Mackenzie Scott and her organization found our work to be valuable and we’re just so thankful that she was able to make this significant contribution,” Anthony said.