Phil Neuenfeldt, a tireless fighter for the labor movement as the president of the Wisconsin AFL-CIO, died Sunday at his home, the organization is saying.
Neuenfeldt retired from his position in September.
Stephanie Bloomingdale, who succeeded Neuenfeldt as president of the Wisconsin AFL-CIO, called Neuenfeldt one of the great leaders of organized labor. “Phil Neuenfeldt embodied the vision and values of organized labor, and he will be tremendously missed,” she said. “It was a tremendous honor for me to serve with (him) and to call him a friend."
After getting a job in the manufacturing sector at General Electric, Neuenfeldt became a member of International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAMAW) Local 1916 and climbed the ladder of leadership positions at his local union. He went to work for Wisconsin AFL-CIO in 1986 and served as legislative director and secretary-treasurer before becoming its president.
He also served in the Navy.
One Wisconsin Now, a progressive political action group, said in a statement that it was heartbroken by the news of Neuenfeldt's death. “Wisconsin workers, both inside and outside of organized labor, owe an eternal debt of gratitude for Phil’s tireless work on their behalf. He was kind, warm and never without a broad smile for his friends," the statement said.