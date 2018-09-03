Pheasant Branch Conservancy devastated by nearly $2.5 million in damage to creek corridor

How to help

The city of Middleton is accepting donations to restore Pheasant Branch Conservancy, including the creek corridor. Those wishing to donate cans end a check with a note including "Flood Relief PBC Work" to City of Middleton, c/o City Administrator, 7426 Hubbard Ave., Middleton, WI 53562.

The Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy is also collecting donations at www.pheasantbranch.org/restorationcampaign.html.

Volunteer opportunities help clean up the conservancy will be posted at pheasantbranch.org.