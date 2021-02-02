Person treated for burns after grease fire on stove of Far West Side apartment

A person was treated for burns after a grease fire in a pan on a stove of a Far West Side apartment on Sunday night, the Madison Fire Department reported.

Firefighters were dispatched at 8:01 p.m. to an apartment in the 7100 block of Tree Lane on a report of a cooking fire that had injured one person and been put out, Fire Department spokeswoman Cynthia Schuster said in a statement.

Ladder Co. 2 arrived at 8:06 p.m. and found fire damage in a main hallway of the apartment. A resident said they were heating up grease to make French fries, stepped away from the stove to another room, heard the smoke detector sounding and returned to find the pan of grease on fire, Schuster said.

The resident tried to carry the burning pan outside, but the heat forced them to drop the pan before reaching the door. Another occupant came downstairs and doused the fire with salt, putting it out before firefighters arrived, Schuster said.

The hot pan and spilled grease caused damage to the linoleum floor, but no additional fire. One resident was treated and assessed for burn injuries, but did not require hospitalization, Schuster said.