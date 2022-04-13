 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Person taken to hospital with burns after fire at Camp Randall Stadium, authorities say

Madison Fire Department fire truck, State Journal file photo
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL

A person was taken to University Hospital with burns after a fire at Camp Randall Stadium on Wednesday morning, authorities reported.

The person's injuries were described as "serious" in a statement from Madison Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster.

Fire crews were sent at 8:01 a.m. and arrived at 8:03 a.m. to find the fire already extinguished, Schuster said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the UW-Madison Police Department, Schuster said.

Schuster told the State Journal there might have been some construction going on at Camp Randall.

More details will be released as they are available, Schuster said.

