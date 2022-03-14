Person rescued unharmed from malfunctioning elevator at UW-Madison building, authorities say

A person was rescued unharmed Sunday from a malfunctioning elevator at a UW-Madison building, the Madison Fire Department reported.

Engine 1 was dispatched to the George L. Mosse Humanities Building, 455 N. Park St., shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday and firefighters went to the second floor to contact the trapped person, Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said in a statement.

Firefighters learned that the elevator had actually malfunctioned on the sixth floor as the unidentified person attempted to leave it with a push cart but the doors suddenly closed on the cart. The elevator then descended to the second floor, dragging the cart down the hoistway with the wheels of the cart above the elevator car and the handle of the cart still in the elevator car, Schuster said.

Engine 1 shut down power to the elevator and closed the main hydraulic valve. The doors of the elevator were jammed “extremely tight,” with the cart still wedged inside, and there was major damage to the closing mechanism, Schuster said.

Firefighters ultimately retrieved their extrication tools, commonly referred to as "the Jaws Of Life," to aid the process of opening a space for the person to get through. They had to work carefully to ensure the wedged cart did not suddenly fall and harm the occupant, who eventually was able to escape safely, Schuster said.

An elevator repair worker then took over, securing the hoistway doors on the second and sixth floors for safety, Schuster said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.