Person injured trying to put out kitchen grease fire on Near West Side, authorities say

A person was injured Saturday morning trying to put out a grease fire in their kitchen on the Near West Side, the Madison Fire Department reported.

Fire crews were dispatched at 6:07 a.m. Saturday to the 600 block of South Orchard Street, where an occupant reported heating up grease to make French fries, stepping away from the kitchen, then returning to find flames coming from the pot and extending to the cupboards above, Fire Department spokeswoman Cynthia Schuster said in a report.

A neighbor provided a fire extinguisher to one of the occupants, who suffered a minor injury that didn’t require medical care putting out the fire with it, Schuster said.

Engine Co. 4 and Ladder Co. 1 arrived to find the pot in the sink and examined the stove and surrounding areas to confirm the fire was out, unplugged the stove and turned off the gas supply to it, Schuster said.

They reported that there were no smoke detectors in the apartment where the fire occurred, and told the residents to contact the property owner to arrange for repairs and acquire smoke detectors as soon as possible, Schuster said.