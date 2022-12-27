 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Person escapes fire that damages town of Albion structure, Dane County authorities say

A person escaped a fire that damaged a town of Albion structure early Tuesday morning, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.

At about 3:25 a.m. on Tuesday, Dane County deputies and Edgerton, Stoughton and Janesville fire crews responded to a structure fire in the 1400 block of Highway W in the town of Albion, Sgt. Andrea Peabody said in a statement.

The sole occupant of the structure got out safely as the fire did an estimated $50,000 damage, Peabody said.

The cause remains under investigation, but it doesn’t appear to be suspicious, Peabody said.

