A person hiking on the Ice Age Trail Tuesday afternoon was bitten by a dog from a group of about 10 dogs on the trail.
Animal services officials at Public Health Madison and Dane County said the biting incident happened at about 12:45 p.m. close to Frenchtown Road in the town of Montrose, near Belleville.
The dog was described as medium-sized with longer hair, possibly a cattle dog or border collie, perky ears, mostly white in color with some spots and some gray around the head and neck.
"The dog was with approximately 10 dogs appearing to be mostly of mixed breed, who were being walked by two women, in their 40s or 50s and possibly driving a maroon-colored minivan," the incident report said.
Anyone with information about the dog biting incident is asked to call non-emergency dispatch, 255-2345, and ask for the animal services officer.
If the dog isn't found, the victim might have to get rabies shots.