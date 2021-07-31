'People have already died': Dozens call for street safety after East Washington traffic deaths

Marybeth McGinnis was biking home on the Isthmus last month in the early Saturday morning hours when she came across Madison police taking crime scene photos of a pedestrian who not even an hour earlier had been fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver on East Washington Avenue.
A couple days later, McGinnis learned the identity of the victim — 30-year-old Sean M. Crisco — whom she said she didn't know that well but worked with a couple years back.
"I say that because I'm looking around at all of you and thinking it could have been any of you," McGinnis, the vice president of Madison Bikes, told a crowd of about three dozen gathered Saturday in Downtown to advocate for safer streets. "It could have been someone in this crowd who I don't know, someone who I work with and care about."
Following several deadly traffic-related collisions on East Washington Avenue this year, a coalition of local organizations is calling on Madison to make changes to improve the safety on the major thoroughfare, while also advocating for a rethinking of a car-dependent transportation network.
The group is seeking fewer travel lanes on East Washington Avenue, improved pedestrian crossings and more options that make not owning a car feasible. The push comes as Madison tries to implement its "Vision Zero" initiative — a goal of eliminating all traffic-related deaths and serious injuries by 2030.
East Washington Avenue, which is also a state highway for most of its 6-mile length, has become the poster child of what rally attendees said is unsafe road designs that prioritize getting cars through the city as fast as possible to the detriment of pedestrians, bicyclists, transit riders and motorists alike.
Robbie Webber, a former Madison City Council member who recently retired from transportation policy work, said the development opportunities along the six-lane East Washington Avenue, which is slated to have bus rapid transit starting in 2024, are crucial to improving Madison's housing shortage and for providing jobs, which makes the safety of the street even more important.
"That corridor is going to become very important," she said. "It needs to be a place where walking, biking and transit are the most logical ways to get around."
Since reckless driving, speeding and drag racing on East Washington Avenue ratcheted up last year, the city has taken some steps in an attempt to improve safety. The speed limit was reduced from 35 mph to 25 mph from Pinckney to Baldwin streets and 35 mph to 30 mph from Baldwin to Marquette streets. The number of travel lanes are also temporarily reduced during certain days and hours and higher-visibility crosswalks have been installed.
But there's been four traffic deaths on East Washington Avenue this year, as well as another pedestrian death on Highway 151 just east of Interstate 39-90-94.
"We know that (the city has) said that they're doing things, we're well aware of that, I just think that they're not enough," McGinnis said. "A lot of those things have already been in place and people have already died."
This summer, Madison police are stepping up enforcement on the thoroughfare, including pulling over 24 drivers in one day who were going at least 14 mph over the speed limit.
Extra law enforcement patrols can be expensive and disproportionately target people of color, argued Dayna Long with the Madison chapter of Democratic Socialists of America, which co-sponsored the rally with Madison Bikes, UW-Madison BIPOC Coalition and Freewheel Bicycle Co.
Ald. Grant Foster, 15th District, said enforcement is limited in scope and expensive to the point that "there's simply no way we can police all of our streets to enforce all the traffic laws."
And while major road reconstruction to encourage less and slower vehicle traffic is also expensive, Foster, a current board member and past president of Madison Bikes, said temporary and cheaper measures, such using bollards or barrels to narrow intersections that force drivers to take turns slower, can result in safer streets.
"That's a step that could be taken on every single local street in the city," he said. "Every time you got someone turning off an arterial or collector onto a slower residential street, it could be only room for one car at a time and that would really slow things down."
City staff have until March 2022 to deliver an "action plan" for Vision Zero, and Foster said key to delivering on the goal will be supporting transit, bicycle and walking options.
"Part of accomplishing Vision Zero is creating the alternative to driving, like the best possible way for us to actually eliminate deaths is to reduce how much driving’s happening," said Foster, whose family hasn't owned a car in years. "The driving that happens needs to be safer, needs to be slower, but we also need to just lower the vehicle-miles traveled in the city."