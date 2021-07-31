'People have already died': Dozens call for street safety after East Washington traffic deaths

Marybeth McGinnis was biking home on the Isthmus last month in the early Saturday morning hours when she came across Madison police taking crime scene photos of a pedestrian who not even an hour earlier had been fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver on East Washington Avenue.

A couple days later, McGinnis learned the identity of the victim — 30-year-old Sean M. Crisco — whom she said she didn't know that well but worked with a couple years back.

"I say that because I'm looking around at all of you and thinking it could have been any of you," McGinnis, the vice president of Madison Bikes, told a crowd of about three dozen gathered Saturday in Downtown to advocate for safer streets. "It could have been someone in this crowd who I don't know, someone who I work with and care about."

Following several deadly traffic-related collisions on East Washington Avenue this year, a coalition of local organizations is calling on Madison to make changes to improve the safety on the major thoroughfare, while also advocating for a rethinking of a car-dependent transportation network.